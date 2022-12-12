Ocean City's Olivia Guy primed for breakout campaign after strong offseason

OCEAN CITY — Olivia Guy enjoys the challenge, and it showed this past offseason.

The Ocean City High School junior wrestler was one of the many girls across the state who took up the sport last winter as the sport grew exponentially in New Jersey.

A first-year wrestler, Guy joined the sport after having past experience with jiu-jitsu and seeing a friend have fun on the mat. Guy had success and placed fifth in a loaded 107-pound weight class at the South Region tournament. Only the top four qualify for the state tournament, but she is expected to advance even further this winter.

Guy was a second team Press All-Star in the 2021-22 season.

"I just really like (wrestling) because it's something different and pushes you to be a better person, mentally and physically," said Guy, who is coming into her second season.

Guy competed in multiple tournaments in the offseason, including capturing the 109-pound high school girls division title at the 19th War at The South Jersey Shore Folkstyle National Championships in April. She also competed at the Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, among other major events.

Guy went to those tournaments with Cedar Creek junior Riley Lerner and Delsea Regional assistant coach Steve Jillard. Along with those two, Guy praised other coaches such as Johnny Mac, who helps out at Ocean City, and Jimmy Garrett, who coaches at Orchard South Wrestling Club in Egg Harbor Township.

"They all did so much for me over the summer," Guy said. "It really helped me stay with it."

Robert Lerner, Riley's father and a coach, convinced Guy to compete in multiple tournaments in the offseason, she said. That was important because she might not have continued, she said. Guy placed third in the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association qualifiers this summer and seventh in the MAWA nationals.

"It was really tough, because most people already had years on them, and I didn't really have as much time," Guy said. "I really needed the summer to improve."

In the offseason, Guy developed more techniques on the mat. She realized that strength can only get her so far, and proper strategy is important in wrestling. This year, her goals are to at least reach the region finals and place at states.

Guy plans to start the season competing in the 114-pound weight class.

"I definitely outmuscled some people," said Guy, who works out a lot and even works in a gym, so she has built muscle. "That's why in the offseason I trained more with my technical stuff. I think that is going to get me a lot farther."

Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun praised Guy, and called her a leader on the team for even the boys on the team. The program can see her work ethic, and it just helps the entire team get better. That also is the same for fellow wrestler Danna Ramirez, Calhoun said.

This whole sport of wrestling, the harder you work, the more it pays off. With Olivia, we are expecting really big things from her," Calhoun said.

"Both girls, they are really great and it's great for the coaching staff. Anything we say, they do everything. They are really good kids. They work really hard, and it's fun to watch them compete."

Ramirez has been wrestling for a few years. The sophomore made the region tournament last season. She was also named a second-team Press All-Star.

"They get through every workout," Calhoun said. "I never have to worry about the girls finishing the work out. Olivia and Danna are both great girls. They are just wonderful kids to teach and coach."

Last winter, about 230 girls competed in the South Region compared to about 80 in the 2020-21 girls season. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, added a third region this season.

The top four from each of 12 weight classes at each of the two region tournaments made the state tournament last year, a total of 96 wrestlers. Now, 144 wrestlers will make the states from three region, and weight classes will be less crowded at each regional tournament.

"I definitely like the new set up," Guy said.

Her journey will start at the Queen of the East Tournament this Saturday.

"I'm really excited," Guy said. "I think a lot more girls will come out this season, so I think it's going to be a really good season for everyone."