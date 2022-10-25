Ocean City's Nick Scarangelli, Atlantic City's Madeline Dischert win CAL cross country titles; OC takes both team titles

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ocean City High School boys cross country coach Matt Purdue says Nick Scarangelli is more confident on the race course this season.

That has shown.

Scarangelli finished the boys 5K race in 16 minutes, 17.70 seconds to win the Cape-Atlantic League championship at Stockton University on Tuesday. The senior placed fourth at the event in 2021.

Atlantic City senior Madeline Dischert won the girls race in 19:03.34, about 21 seconds faster than Ocean City’s Maeve Smith, who ran a personal-best 19:24.66 to take second place.

The Ocean City boys and girls took home the team titles. For the girls, all seven runners placed in the top 10 and finished with 20 team points. In the boys race, five Red Raiders finished in the top 10, helping O.C. earn 26 points.

“It feels great,” said Scarangelli, who last week won the Cape May County championship race in a personal-best 15:49.55. He was second at that event last season. “I really wanted to go for it this year for both titles (conference and county), and here I am. I finally did it my senior year. I’m happy about that.”

Purdue pointed to Scarangelli’s experience as a reason for growth this season. Earlier this month, Scarangelli placed sixth among 182 runners in Ocean City’s division at the multi-state Manhattan Invitational, leading the Red Raiders to a team title.

“Nick has been working tremendously hard,” the coach said. “I know he set big goals for the season, and he has put a lot of working into his training. It has really shown a difference.”

Dischert, who was in the lead by a good distance when the runners entered the woods and maintained that until the end, said her time was a personal-best. At the start of the race, rain came down a little harder, but it slowed down quick. The ground was a little wet, but the senior still “raced hard,” she said.

“It feels really good,” said Dischert, 17, of Brigantine. “I know a lot of the top girls were resting (Wednesday), but it still feels good. I know I had to push myself throughout the woods.

“I knew I could’ve (set a PR) if I went really hard out. I just had to keep it up. I’m really excited. I just have to get the rest I need for Saturday. It’s three days (away), so I’ll just try to recover as much as I can.”

The Egg Harbor Township boys and girls teams and the Mainland girls did not compete in the meet Wednesday because the sectional meets are Saturday.

In previous years, the CAL cross country championships were held 10 days before sectionals, but the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, moved up sectionals this season. Some teams opted for the extra rest.

“Everybody has a different philosophy on it,” Ocean City girls coach Tim Cook said. “No coaches were really happy that they were the same week. We as coaches talked about it. But our girls wanted to run. I thought it would be a good tuneup for them, so we decided to. I think they did well. They had fun, so that is the biggest thing.”

Ocean City’s Frankie Ritzel (20:35.49), Chloe Care (20:37), Grace McAfee (21:16.03) and Gabrielle Henry (21:19.81) were third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls race. Abby Inserra (21:41.36) and Cheryl Connell (21:58.56) were ninth and 10th, respectively.

Cedar Creek was third in the girls race with 77 team points, and Middle Township was third 97. The Pirates’ fastest finisher was Riley Lerner (21;26.74), who was seventh overall. The Panthers’ fastest finisher was Sofia Jurusz, who was 12th in 22:07.95.

Last week, the Ocean City boys and girls won the team titles at the Cape May County Championships.

The Mainland girls are ranked fourth and EHT 10th in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City is ranked third. The Mustangs’ Sofia Day is one of the top runners in the CAL and South Jersey and would have been a favorite to win Tuesday.

“It’s a really cool accomplishment for the girls,” Cook said. “They were looking forward to competing. This is a great time of year with the championship races. They are always gearing up for it. (Tuesday) was a good show after counties, and we are looking forward to sectionals now.”

The Eagles also have some solid boys runners, including Ryan Taylor. He would have also been a favorite had EHT competed. Purdue praised the Stockton course, saying it makes runners go faster.

“It’s such a great opportunity we didn’t want to pass up,” he said. “We are excited for (Tuesday), and we will use it to our advantage on Saturday.”

The Red Raiders’ Matt Hoffman placed second (16:36). Chris Sardy (17:12.31), Ethan Buck (17:12.39) and Kal Heyman (17:42.58) were sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively. Sam Ritti and Colin Abbott were 13th and 14th, respectively.

For the boys, ACIT was second with 109 team points. Mainland was third 127. Mainland’s Elliot Post (ninth, 17:23.87) and ACIT’s Joseph Spilker (11th, 17:52.26) were the fastest finishers for their teams. Cedar Creek’s Matt Winterbottom took third place in a personal-best 16:42.32.

“We are pleased,” Purdue said. “We were trying to run as a tea and tighten the pack before the South Jersey meet. That was our hope (Wednesday), and the guys did a nice job with that.

“Cape-Atlantic League runners are a fantastic group.”