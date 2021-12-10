Ocean City's John Lindsay is the 2021 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year

"He has been making plays ever since," said Bogushefsky, noting Lindsay's roles have changed over the years, but this season "he was really the clear leader of the team. He was the clear voice that was always going to step up, and he had to play to back it up. He was able to say whatever he needed, and everyone else fell in line right behind him.

“He has been such a fantastic player for me over the years."

Lindsay said his favorite memory this season was playing the Hermits at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. Despite losing, he was just glad to go out with his teammates as a senior.

Upon graduating, he wants to "leave behind a reputation of how Ocean City should be. Hard working, not having a second doubt when you step on the field, just pushing yourself to the ultimate limit and making yourself better everyday," Lindsay said.

Next season, Lindsay will play soccer at Rowan University. Once Profs coach Scott Baker started recruiting Lindsay, the senior standout knew "that was the school for me, and I can't wait to take that next step in my journey."