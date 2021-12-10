Ocean City's John Lindsay is the 2021 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Aaron Bogushefsky took over the Ocean City High School boys soccer program in 2009.
He coached many talented players over the years — one of them being John Lindsay.
"He belongs amongst the best players I ever coached," Bogushefsky said.
Lindsay scored a team-leading 25 goals and added 11 assists for the Red Raiders. He was a dominant threat across the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey. His presence on the field demanded respect from opposing defenses. He was a senior captain that led by example, and his teammates wanted to play hard for him.
Lindsay is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
"It was really good to get out there one last year and just have a guaranteed last season after COVID last year," said Lindsay, 17, of Upper Township. "I really just thank my entire coaching staff for putting me in the position to be able to do what I can to make the team better."
Lindsay scored two or more goals in seven games this season. And most of his scores were against quality opponents, such as Egg Harbor Township (13-7), Cedar Creek (12-9) and Woodstown (15-7-1). He was told before the season that he needed to be an even stronger leader than before, and he took that request to another level.
"I went out there and I was that guy," Lindsay said. "I did everything I could to help the team win."
The Red Red Raiders qualified for the South Jersey Group III playoffs, falling in the first round to Cherry Hill West. Going out in the first round "hurt a little bit," Lindsay said.
But, his season was stellar nonetheless.
"As a team, we were young," he said. "Watching some of those younger players grow the way they did, I'm really proud of the team as a whole, and I'm excited about what they can do in the future."
Opposing CAL coaches said Lindsay was difficult to game plan against. One called him a stud, and another noted he was undoubtedly one the top players in the conference. That respect stretched outside the CAL as other coaches called him "the real deal," Bogushefsky said.
"I was taken aback at how many coaches spoke highly of him," Bogushefsky added.
Lindsay was not only the Red Raiders' top scorer but made plays from anywhere on the field. Lindsay was the first four-year starter under Bogushefsky, who recalled one specific game when Lindsay was a freshman.
In the 2018 CAL Tournament championship, the Red Raiders trailed St. Augustine Prep 1-0 in the second half. Lindsay scored twice to lead Ocean City to the title.
"He has been making plays ever since," said Bogushefsky, noting Lindsay's roles have changed over the years, but this season "he was really the clear leader of the team. He was the clear voice that was always going to step up, and he had to play to back it up. He was able to say whatever he needed, and everyone else fell in line right behind him.
“He has been such a fantastic player for me over the years."
Lindsay said his favorite memory this season was playing the Hermits at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. Despite losing, he was just glad to go out with his teammates as a senior.
Upon graduating, he wants to "leave behind a reputation of how Ocean City should be. Hard working, not having a second doubt when you step on the field, just pushing yourself to the ultimate limit and making yourself better everyday," Lindsay said.
Next season, Lindsay will play soccer at Rowan University. Once Profs coach Scott Baker started recruiting Lindsay, the senior standout knew "that was the school for me, and I can't wait to take that next step in my journey."
Bogushefsky is proud that his player is going to Rowan, adding that Lindsay wanted to stay close to home. Bogushefsky said he "will miss him greatly," and Lindsay was "one of the strongest leaders I ever had," leaning on him this season to help coach the team.
"It was so enjoyable to watch his growth throughout the years," Bogushefsky said. "I can’t thank him enough for what he has done over the years. He set a lot of the culture here. I want to thank him for the years he has given me, and his loyalty and dedication to the program."
Team of the Year
Egg Harbor Township players called themselves the avengers as the season progressed.
The Eagles started 4-3, suffering losses to Hammonton, St. Augustine and Bridgeton. But EHT defeated the Blue Devils (twice), the Hermits and the Bulldogs the next time they met.
The Eagles (13-7) won the CAL Tournament, advanced to the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals and qualified for the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament.
EHT is The Press Team of the Year.
"First couple of games, we were still trying to figure out who we were and what our identity was going to be," EHT coach Pete Lambert said. "Then we started to click at the right time. … It was really exciting to win the CAL. I feel like we exceeded expectations anyone had for us."
EHT fought through some injuries but still managed a great fall. Henry Calix, Dominic Talvacchio, Ryan Evenson and Gilmer Mendoza were some of the standouts. Nick Marin was solid in net. Once the younger group figured out the speed and physicality, "we were tough to beat. and that was exciting," Lambert said.
Most of the team will return in 2022, a positive, Lambert added.
To win the CAL title, EHT had to beat St. Augustine (14-5-1) and Hammonton (17-6) on the road. In the SJSCA Tournament, the Eagles lost 1-0 to a tough Clearview Regional team.
"I'm proud of the guys," Lambert said. "They bought in to what we needed to do and how we wanted to play certain games. I'm really happy with the season. We will miss the seniors, but it's exciting to have a lot of these guys returning."
Coach of the Year
Hammonton was a relatively young team, only featuring three seniors who already had varsity and playoff experience and helped the team be successful. But, coach Stephen Adirzone guided his team to the S.J. Group III and CAL Tournament finals and a 17-6 record.
Adirzone is the Press Coach of the Year.
"We came into the year knowing we had a talented squad, but we had some holes to fill," Adirzone said. "The talent level was there, and we were expecting to have a nice season. But they definitely overachieved in my mind in terms of where we would be at the end of the year. We had a good team, you just never know how far you will get."
A lot of that had to do with Adirzone.
The Blue Devils lost their first game of the season, then went on an eight-game winning streak. Hammonton earned an invitation to the SJSCA Tournament.
Most of that talent returns next season, including junior Carter Bailey, who led the team in goals. Tyler Lowe, Marco Schiano and John Waddell, who each scored 11 goals, will also return.
"Barring any injuries we are hoping to put ourselves in the same positions next year as we did this year," Adirzone said. "I would like to thank the coaching staff as a whole. I get great support from them. All the dedication these guys put in has made a difference."
