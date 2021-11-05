Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header

OCEAN CITY — The circumstances fit perfectly into place for Ocean City High School on Friday.

Geoff Haines, the Ocean City K-12 athletic director, and other school staff members worked to put together a playoff triple header at Carey Stadium that included the school's field hockey, girls soccer and football teams.

The Ocean City field hockey team took on Clearview at 11 a.m., girls soccer played Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. and football faced archrival Mainland at 6 p.m.

Scheduling games in the morning was possible because the New Jersey Education Association was having its convention in Atlantic City and there was no school Friday.

“All the teams were set to play on Friday, so I said we might as well stack it on to make it a big day for people," Haines said. "To have all three is perfect. I got my same workers all day. Moorestown has playoff games in three sports today also, but they're all over the place."

Brent Hanley was there in the morning with members of his family to watch daughter Brooke and her Ocean City field hockey teammates play Clearview Regional in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. The weather was sunny and a bit breezy, but good for this time of year.