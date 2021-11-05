 Skip to main content
Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header
Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header

Ocean City High School holds a triple header of state playoff games on Nov. 5. The day's events kicked off with a field hockey state playoff game against Clearview, followed by a state girls soccer game against Moorestown. The night was capped off by a football playoff game vs. Mainland.

OCEAN CITY — The circumstances fit perfectly into place for Ocean City High School on Friday.

Geoff Haines, the Ocean City K-12 athletic director, and other school staff members worked to put together a playoff triple header at Carey Stadium that included the school's field hockey, girls soccer and football teams.

The Ocean City field hockey team took on Clearview at 11 a.m., girls soccer played Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. and football faced archrival Mainland at 6 p.m.

Scheduling games in the morning was possible because the New Jersey Education Association was having its convention in Atlantic City and there was no school Friday.

“All the teams were set to play on Friday, so I said we might as well stack it on to make it a big day for people," Haines said. "To have all three is perfect. I got my same workers all day. Moorestown has playoff games in three sports today also, but they're all over the place."

Brent Hanley was there in the morning with members of his family to watch daughter Brooke and her Ocean City field hockey teammates play Clearview Regional in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. The weather was sunny and a bit breezy, but good for this time of year.

"This is great," said Hanley, of Upper Township. "There was a really nice crowd here, and it was a really good game (a 2-1 Ocean City victory). Ocean City went up 2-0, and then Clearview scored. It was a nail biter at the end."

Hanley said he would be back at 6 p.m. to watch the Red Raiders football team and his nephew Ryan Callahan play Mainland.

"It's really neat for the school to have three teams playing on the same day and all at home," he said.

In between the field hockey and girls soccer games — both of which Ocean City won — players and staff members worked to change the field to accommodate the next sport. 

Ocean City field hockey player Ally Leeds walked out of the complex after the game but said she'd be back for football.

"Today was a big game for us. Hopefully we'll win all three," said Leeds, a senior from Margate.

Haines oversaw everything and had several all-day helpers. Jane Custer, the grandmother of Red Raiders field hockey player Andi Helphenstine, was the timekeeper for the two girls games. Then she and daughter Mikenzie took tickets at the gate for the football game.

Kathy Moran, the Ocean City head athletic trainer, was there for each game. Tom Park did the public address announcing for all three.

"It's a hard job and a long day," said Moran, of Northfield. "I'll have to stay on my toes all day long and stay bundled up, too."

Haines said he hoped to enjoy the three games as much as he could.

"My son plays for Mainland, that makes it even crazier for me and my wife (Krista)," said Haines. "This is very exciting. We lucked out with the weather. The sun’s out, and that will warm up the turf."

Two of Ocean City’s biggest fans across all sports are Ray Adams and his brother Bob. Ray Adams, a 1948 Ocean City graduate and city resident, just got off work during the girls soccer game and got to see the last half of that game.

“I’ll come back for the football game,” Ray said. “I’ve seen the boys and girls soccer teams this year. I get to all the baseball games, usually with my brother Bob, and a lot of basketball games.”

Park, Ocean City's longtime P.A. announcer, said his record is four games in one day, accomplished Aug. 28 as Ocean City hosted the Battle at the Beach in high school football.

"I keep the same style for each game, and I try to (keep the) same energy when I say the names," said Park, of Somers Point. "Each athlete deserves the same energy. I take each game as it goes. It's amazing (that Ocean City) has three teams this good at this point (in the playoff season)."

Jane Custer

Custer

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Tom Park

Park

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ONLINE

See video and more photos from Ocean City's playoff triple header at PressofAC.com.

