Ocean City's 'home field advantage' an all-day event as high school hosts playoff triple header

OCEAN CITY — The circumstances fit perfectly into place for Ocean City High School on Friday.
Geoff Haines, the Ocean City K-12 athletic director, and other school staff members worked to put together a playoff triple header at Carey Stadium that included the school's field hockey, girls soccer and football teams.
The Ocean City field hockey team took on Clearview at 11 a.m., girls soccer played Moorestown at 1:30 p.m. and football faced archrival Mainland at 6 p.m.
Scheduling games in the morning was possible because the New Jersey Education Association was having its convention in Atlantic City and there was no school Friday.
“All the teams were set to play on Friday, so I said we might as well stack it on to make it a big day for people," Haines said. "To have all three is perfect. I got my same workers all day. Moorestown has playoff games in three sports today also, but they're all over the place."
Brent Hanley was there in the morning with members of his family to watch daughter Brooke and her Ocean City field hockey teammates play Clearview Regional in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. The weather was sunny and a bit breezy, but good for this time of year.
"This is great," said Hanley, of Upper Township. "There was a really nice crowd here, and it was a really good game (a 2-1 Ocean City victory). Ocean City went up 2-0, and then Clearview scored. It was a nail biter at the end."
Hanley said he would be back at 6 p.m. to watch the Red Raiders football team and his nephew Ryan Callahan play Mainland.
"It's really neat for the school to have three teams playing on the same day and all at home," he said.
In between the field hockey and girls soccer games — both of which Ocean City won — players and staff members worked to change the field to accommodate the next sport.
Gavin West scored once and added an assist to lead the top-seeded Hammonton High School boys…
Haines oversaw everything and had several all-day helpers. Jane Custer, the grandmother of Red Raiders field hockey player Andi Helphenstine, was the timekeeper for the two girls games. Then she and daughter Mikenzie took tickets at the gate for the football game.
Kathy Moran, the Ocean City head athletic trainer, was there for each game. Tom Park did the public address announcing for all three.
"It's a hard job and a long day," said Moran, of Northfield. "I'll have to stay on my toes all day long and stay bundled up, too."
Haines said he hoped to enjoy the three games as much as he could.
Coach Frank Riggitano of the Middle Township High School football team empathizes with what …
"My son plays for Mainland, that makes it even crazier for me and my wife (Krista)," said Haines. "This is very exciting. We lucked out with the weather. The sun’s out, and that will warm up the turf."
Two of Ocean City’s biggest fans across all sports are Ray Adams and his brother Bob. Ray Adams, a 1948 Ocean City graduate and city resident, just got off work during the girls soccer game and got to see the last half of that game.
“I’ll come back for the football game,” Ray said. “I’ve seen the boys and girls soccer teams this year. I get to all the baseball games, usually with my brother Bob, and a lot of basketball games.”
Park, Ocean City's longtime P.A. announcer, said his record is four games in one day, accomplished Aug. 28 as Ocean City hosted the Battle at the Beach in high school football.
"I keep the same style for each game, and I try to (keep the) same energy when I say the names," said Park, of Somers Point. "Each athlete deserves the same energy. I take each game as it goes. It's amazing (that Ocean City) has three teams this good at this point (in the playoff season)."
PHOTOS from Ocean City High School's sports triple header
110621-pac-nws-oceancity
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Ocean City High School puts on a sports triple header
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 5
Members of the Ocean City girls soccer team move the nets into place as field hockey transitions to soccer at Carey Stadium on Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.