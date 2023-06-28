Delainey Sutley proved why her Ocean City High School teammates had faith in her.

The junior standout excelled in winning possessions for the girls lacrosse team, scoring off the draw or putting a teammate in position to score. When they needed a goal, she was there. When they needed a draw control, especially late in a close game, she stepped up.

“Over the last 20 years, the game has evolved so much,” Red Raiders coach Lesley Graham said. “The draw has been that one area where if a kid can become very proficient at it, it makes such a difference, because you need the ball to win games.”

Sutley finished with a team-leading 147 draw controls and 64 goals, and led Ocean City to its second consecutive Cape Atlantic League Tournament title and South Jersey Group III semifinal appearance. The Red Raiders (16-5) captured the CAL American Division title and finished undefeated against CAL opponents. The junior was also named an All-American, only the second player in school history (2019 graduate Danielle Donoghue).

Sutley is The Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.

“I feel like I had a good year on the draw,” Sutley said. “I am pretty strong on the draw to help my team succeed. I was able to get taught the draw left-handed (she is a dominant left-handed player) and was able to have quick wrist strength and snap the ball out of the stick.

“And just leading (her team) in goals, I stayed after practice almost every day with my father and we would shoot until I got sick of shooting, and we would go through buckets of balls. It just carried over into the game. My shooting was just strong.”

Sutley knew Graham had nominated her for All-American, but she wasn’t expecting to earn the honor. Donoghue earned it with a 66-goal, 55-assist senior season and went on to play at Mount St. Mary’s University. Sutley is committed to Rutgers.

Sutley has 259 career draw controls and 143 career goals.

“It’s honestly an honor to get All-American,” she said. “I’m honestly grateful. It shows all the hard work and dedication I have for the sport I play. I love that I can carry it through college.”

At the draw, it comes down to who is quicker, who can adjust better than the other person and who can communicate to their team where the ball is going to go, Graham said. These players need to create a plan before each draw and adjust, “which Delainey does well,” Graham said.

“It has been really cool to see a kid like Delainey, who has really worked on that aspect of her game, not only to help herself but her team as a whole,” Graham said. “I’m just really lucky that we have a player like Delainey Sutley. To have someone of her caliber in our ranks is awesome.”

After winning possessions, Sutley was not alone on the attack. Madi Wenner (54 goals), Gracie Pierce (42), Ryan Cooke (31), Brynn Culmone (29), Breanna Fabi (22), Katie Pierce (21) and other players also contributed. Being surrounded by that talent only helped Sutley as she didn’t have to carry the team, Graham said. But Sutley’s knack of winning the draw was a major asset.

Her favorite part of this season was just being part of the team.

“On and off the field, our team is very close and we were able to carry that to the field,” Sutley said. “I feel like we had a good season together. It just flew, and we all had fun, which is key to playing this sport.”

Sutley is also selfless and encourages the players around her, Graham said.

“It’s great to see her growth over the last few years, and I’m looking forward to seeing how she caps it off next year as a senior,” said Graham, noting Sutley is quiet and leads by her play on the field and “that makes those kids around her want to be on her level. But that’s even vice versa. She sees this kid is working hard for her, so she wants to work hard for them.

“She is the type of player that she is because she loves the game and works hard at it. She has a natural ability coupled with hours of training and watching film and perfecting and improving her craft.”

Coach of the Year

Cedar Creek finished with two wins in 2021.

In 2022, Rebecca Crowell took over and helped the Pirates finish 6-13. This spring, she guided the program to new heights. Cedar Creek (10-9) finished over .500 for the first time in program history and had its first 10-win season.

Crowell is The Press Coach of the Year.

“It’s really a culmination of the two years,” said Crowell, who played at Camden Catholic High School and was an assistant coach there for eight seasons. “I have really found an awesome community at Cedar Creek, and it has given me a platform to grow as much as possible.

“I took over the team not really knowing anything about this area or how it was going to go. And I have had just the most positive experience with my players. There are always problems here and there, but they came ready to work. Working with girls who did not necessarily know much about lacrosse before the season, it opens so many opportunities for no bad habits. So, we got to shape exactly what we wanted, and I think that culminated this year”

Over the last two years, she has helped players, such as junior Mia McColl, grow. She finished this season with career-highs in goals (60), assists (17) and draw controls (77). Crowell groomed six double-digit scores this spring.

“I think just giving them the space and opportunities to really get after it,” said Crowell, who hosted a junior varsity event this season to help grow the sport in the CAL. ”There is so much faith for growth here. It’s been a really incredible season to see.”

Team of the Year

Graham took over the Ocean City program in 2020 but did not get to coach that year as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire spring slate.

“It was not a welcomed experience, but we got through it,” Graham said.

But that is why this senior class, her first four-year players, was so special. Those seniors helped the Red Raiders win their second straight CAL Tournament championship and reach back-to- back S.J. Group III semifinals. The enrollment group features tough opponents such as Cherry Hill West, Shawnee and Moorestown.

Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year.

“To make it to the semifinals in our group is a testament to our team,” Graham said.

“The thing that was so great about this team, and it’s something that I have preached since the first day I have gotten here, is that it’s not about the accolades and the wins and the awards. It’s about the relationships that we build, and this year’s senior class did a phenomenal job building relationships with the underclassmen. … Without that chemistry and that investment in one another and that sense of team, we would not have been as successful as we were.”