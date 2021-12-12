Ocean City's Carly Hanin is The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year

Carly Hanin led the Ocean City High School field hockey team to many of its biggest moments this fall.
The senior forward scored a team-high 25 goals and added seven assists. She scored at least one goal in 15 games for the Red Raiders, and many were in crucial situations.
Ocean City went 20-3 and tied Egg Harbor Township for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title at 15-1 apiece.
She scored the only goal in overtime in a 1-0 win over host EHT on Oct. 6, which gave O.C. a share of the conference title. Hanin had seven of Ocean City’s 15 goals in three South Jersey playoff victories — four in an 11-0 win over Timber Creek (plus two assists), both goals in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Allentown, and one in a 2-1 win over rival Clearview Regional in a semifinal.
Hanin is The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year.
“It’s exciting to be the Player of the Year,” said Hanin, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “I would have never thought at the beginning of the season that I could be that. I’m happy for my accomplishments in four years. It shows the effort that I’ve put in with my club team (Uprise FHC, of northern New Jersey) and all the preseason workouts. It paid off in the end.”
One of Ocean City’s biggest victories was a 1-0 win in overtime Sept. 11 against eventual state Group I champion Shore Regional, and Hanin had a hand in that too. She went in alone with the ball toward the net and was tripped by a defender’s stick, earning a penalty stroke. Teammate Camryn Flynn fired the stroke shot into the net for the win.
Hanin also scored both goals in a 3-2 loss to EHT at Carey Stadium on Sept. 17.
She scored in other key games. She had a goal in each of Ocean City’s two wins over rival Millville (in 6-0 and 3-1 victories), had a goal in a 4-1 win over Hammonton and scored once as the Red Raiders beat Mainland Regional 4-1.
“Carly had an awesome season. She was very dynamic,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “She moved well with and without the ball and put up shots and rebounds. She was our offensive leader.
“She’s a gamer, she steps up when the game is the biggest. She scored all three of our goals against Egg Harbor Township. She stepped up in all of our big games and playoff games. She lives for the big moment. She was a huge piece for our success this year.”
Ocean City graduated key players last spring after going 12-2 in the COVID-19-shortened season, including Tara McNally, The Press Player of the Year.
“We lost a lot of players, and I think people underestimated us,” Hanin said. “We meshed together and took it day by day. We worked hard, and we’re good friends, not just on the field. My teammates helped me get the ball in the cage. (Forwards) Tricia (Nicoletti) and Julia (Neff) were a lot of help. We had a great season, though it ended a little sooner than we wanted (with a 2-0 loss to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III final). We accomplished a lot, and I’m proud that we’re The Press Team of the Year.
“I’ll miss the great coaching staff and the great bonding with all the players.”
Like many field hockey players, Hanin also plays girls lacrosse in the spring.
“Many people play both, but the setup is different,” said Hanin, who’s a lacrosse defender. “Field hockey is on the ground, and lacrosse is in the air. But, they both have a lot of running back and forth.”
Hanin plans to attend college but said she probably won’t play a varsity sport.
Team of the Year
Ocean City finished 20-3 and led area teams with a No. 7 final ranking in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders scored 117 goals and gave up 15. O.C. had 12 shutouts and gave up just one goal seven times.
Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year.
“I’m very proud of the season we had,” Burke said. “The girls worked hard all season. We had a good blend of upperclassmen and newcomers that all contributed to our success! We’re honored to receive the recognition.”
Coach of the Year
St. Joseph Academy’s second-year coach Kassidy Wentzell led the Wildcats to a 17-4 season and the CAL National Conference title. St. Joseph finished ninth in the Elite 11. Last year St. Joe was 4-7.
The Wildcats beat EHT 5-1 in a CAL inter-conference game. St. Joseph lost to eighth-ranked Biishop Eustace 3-0 in a South Jersey Non-Pubic semifinal.
Wentzell played field hockey for St. Joe, graduating in 2017. She played three years for Stockton University. She is The Press Coach of the Year.
“I’m so excited. That’s crazy awesome,” said Wentzell, 22, when told of her selection. “I guess I wasn’t expecting it. I’m a young coach. It feels like all the hard work and dedication paid off.
“We haven’t won the CAL since I was there, and it’s great to bring it back to the school. The girls were more experienced this year and jelled together. Last year I was a little late (taking over after the season had begun), and there was no structure. This year I was building trust that I know what I’m doing. I knew they were a good team, the best team on the other side of the CAL.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
