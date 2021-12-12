Ocean City's Carly Hanin is The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year

One of Ocean City’s biggest victories was a 1-0 win in overtime Sept. 11 against eventual state Group I champion Shore Regional, and Hanin had a hand in that too. She went in alone with the ball toward the net and was tripped by a defender’s stick, earning a penalty stroke. Teammate Camryn Flynn fired the stroke shot into the net for the win.

Hanin also scored both goals in a 3-2 loss to EHT at Carey Stadium on Sept. 17.

She scored in other key games. She had a goal in each of Ocean City’s two wins over rival Millville (in 6-0 and 3-1 victories), had a goal in a 4-1 win over Hammonton and scored once as the Red Raiders beat Mainland Regional 4-1.

“Carly had an awesome season. She was very dynamic,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “She moved well with and without the ball and put up shots and rebounds. She was our offensive leader.

“She’s a gamer, she steps up when the game is the biggest. She scored all three of our goals against Egg Harbor Township. She stepped up in all of our big games and playoff games. She lives for the big moment. She was a huge piece for our success this year.”