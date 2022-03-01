Ocean City's balanced scoring defeats Highland in S.J. Group III first round

Avery Jackson scored 12 points to lead the third-seeded Ocean City High School girls basketball team to 45-16 victory over 14th-seeded Highland Regional in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (17-8) got balanced scoring from several players to advance to the next round. Madelyn Adamson scored eight, Ayanna Morton seven and Hannah Cappelletti five. Tori Vliet and Marin Panico each scored four. Taylor Wenner added three, Maddy Monteleone had two.

Dacia Mack was the leading scorer for Highland (10-14) with nine points.

Ocean City will host No. 6 seed Moorestown on Thursday in a sectional quarterfinal..

(1) Mainland Reg. 74, (16) Triton Reg. 31: The Mazur sisters led the way for the top seeded Mustangs (24-2) in their first-round win. Bella Mazur scored 17 points, while her sister Ava added 11. Madison Naman also reached double figures with 10 points. Other scorers included Kasey Bretones (8), Morgan O'Brien (6), Camryn Dirkes (6), Ava Sheeran (5), Kaitlyn Boggs (4), Emily Paytas (3) and Sydney Stokes and McKenna Pontari each with two points.

Broghan Henry led Triton (8-15) with nine points.

The Mustangs, the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, will next host either No. 8 seed Pemberton or No. 9 Lacey Township on Thursday.

(4) Absegami 60, (13) Westampton Tech 36: Freshman Reese Downey scored 23 points, including five 3s, for the Braves (15-9). Jackie Fortis and Gelasia Nurse each scored 10. Julia Hartman added eight. Chi Chi Wochka and Jaidah Garrett each had four.

Absegami will host fifth-seeded Delsea Regional in the quarterfinals Thursday.

S.J. Group I first round

(1) Wildwood 68, (16) Buena Reg. 16: Imene Fathi led the Warriors (20-4) to the victory with 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Emily Little added 16 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Macie McCracken had 15 points, five steals and two rebounds. Other scorers were Ava Troiano (5), Maya Benichou (3) and Kaliah Sumlin, Sophia Wilber, Isariam Rivera-Sanchez, Kaydence Oakley and Sinaia Stroman-Hills all with two points.

Buena Regional (5-17) was led by Adriana Capone with eight points. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (6) and Karley Jacobs (2).

Wildwood will host the winner of the game between No. 8 Riverside and No. 9 Palmyra on Thursday.

Boys basketball

S.J. Group I first round

(1) Paulsboro 60, (16) Cape May Tech 34: Dylan Delvecchio led the Hawks (4-21) with 25 points. Luke Czarnecki had four and Adam Dille two.

Keyshun Sanders had 16 points, eight steals and five assists for top-seeded Paulsboro (21-3), while Jamile Gantt added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Paulsboro will next host No. 8 Penn Grove on Thursday.

(5) Glassboro 46, (12) Buena Reg. 44 (OT): Glassboro (12-13) outscored the Chiefs 11-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. For Buena (7-17), Jaden DelValle led with 15 points. Dominic Caraballo scored 11, JJ Gonzalez nine, Michael Ernst six and Kyle McKeon three.

Michael Dougherty and Jhaisir Harden each scored 11 for Glassboro, which will travel to fourth-seeded Gloucester in the quarterfinals Thursday.

(3) Wildwood 90, (14) Salem Tech 45: Ernie Troiano scored 22 for the Warriors. Junior Hans added 16 to go with five rebounds and four assists. Harley Buscham finished with 11 points and two steals. Jordan Fusik scored 10. Josh Vallese scored eight and had seven rebounds. Brian Cunniff added four points. Chase Critchfield and Kelan Miller each added three.

Wildwood hosts No.6-seeded Palmyra in the quarterfinals Thursday.

S.J. Group III first round

(3) Burlington Twp. 59, (14) Absegami 33: Isiah Akpassa scored 12 for the Braves (11-14). Hassan Bey and Kenny Van Houten each added five. Charles Jerkins (three) and Baseem Taliaferro, Deshawn Hathaway, Rameer Pender and Manny Torres (two each) also scored for Absegami.

Jordan Poole scored 17 for Burlington Township (19-8), which will host No.6-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.