Ocean City wrestling edges Mainland: Late Thursday roundup

Clifford Dirkes pinned his opponent in the second-to-last bout Thursday to lead the Ocean City High School wrestling team to a 37-36 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference dual meet.

Nick Layton pinned Gary Williams at 175 pounds to give the Red Raiders (7-6) a 31-27 lead with three bouts left. The Mustangs' Aaron Thompson (190) won a 5-2 decision to cut deficit to 31-30. Dirkes (215) earned a second-period pin to extend the lead to 37-30, clinching the match.

The Red Raiders, winners of two straight, will face a big test Saturday with a quad meet against Kingsway Regional, Absegami and West Deptford. The Dragons are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Thursday's meet started at 106.

Mainland's Michael Borini, Andrew Siteman (113) and Michael Gerace (120) each won by pin to give the Mustangs an early 18-0 lead. Ocean City's Zarian Cabalo (126) won a 16-2 major decision, and teammate Aiden Leypoldt (132) had a decision to cut the deficit to 18-7.

Mainland's Nikko Carfagno (138) had a decision, and Ocean City's Tommy Grimley (144) and Talon Fischer (150) each had pins. After eight bouts, Mainland led 21-19.

The Mustangs' Vincent Hoag (157) and the Red Raiders' Jon Wotton (165) each had pins. Mainland still led 27-25 before Layton gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the match.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 8, Gloucester Catholic 0: Robert Romarino scored three for the Hermits (10-5-1). Dale Curtis scored two. Ryan Vaites and Dom Riccardi each had two assists. Cameron DeLeo, Ty Simonet and Tommy Browne each scored one. Christian Amato made 10 saves.

Zach Carter made 19 saves for the Rams (4-6-1).

Boys basketball

Atlantic Christian 83, Cumberland Christian 51: Noah Stokes scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Noah Gibbs scored 14 and had 13 rebounds. Charlie Costello added 12 points, six assists and six steals. Caleb Vogel and Robbie Barberio each scored 10.

Domenic Bailey scored 22 for Cumberland Christian. Eric Bailey scored 20.