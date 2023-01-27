 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City wrestling edges Mainland: Late Thursday roundup

Clifford Dirkes pinned his opponent in the second-to-last bout Thursday to lead the Ocean City High School wrestling team to a 37-36 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference dual meet. 

Nick Layton pinned Gary Williams at 175 pounds to give the Red Raiders (7-6) a 31-27 lead with three bouts left. The Mustangs' Aaron Thompson (190) won a 5-2 decision to cut deficit to 31-30. Dirkes (215) earned a second-period pin to extend the lead to 37-30, clinching the match.

The Red Raiders, winners of two straight, will face a big test Saturday with a quad meet against Kingsway Regional, Absegami and West Deptford. The Dragons are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Thursday's meet started at 106.

Mainland's Michael Borini, Andrew Siteman (113) and Michael Gerace (120) each won by pin to give the Mustangs an early 18-0 lead. Ocean City's Zarian Cabalo (126) won a 16-2 major decision, and teammate Aiden Leypoldt (132) had a decision to cut the deficit to 18-7.

Mainland's Nikko Carfagno (138) had a decision, and Ocean City's Tommy Grimley (144) and Talon Fischer (150) each had pins. After eight bouts, Mainland led 21-19.

The Mustangs' Vincent Hoag (157) and the Red Raiders' Jon Wotton (165) each had pins. Mainland still led 27-25 before Layton gave the Red Raiders their first lead of the match.

Ice hockey

St. Augustine 8, Gloucester Catholic 0: Robert Romarino scored three for the Hermits (10-5-1). Dale Curtis scored two. Ryan Vaites and Dom Riccardi each had two assists. Cameron DeLeo, Ty Simonet and Tommy Browne each scored one. Christian Amato made 10 saves.

Zach Carter made 19 saves for the Rams (4-6-1).

Boys basketball

Atlantic Christian 83, Cumberland Christian 51: Noah Stokes scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Noah Gibbs scored 14 and had 13 rebounds. Charlie Costello added 12 points, six assists and six steals. Caleb Vogel and Robbie Barberio each scored 10.

Domenic Bailey scored 22 for Cumberland Christian. Eric Bailey scored 20.

Results

Wrestling

Ocean City 37.0 Mainland Reg. 36.0

106: Michael Borini MR p. Sean Hoag (5:54)

113: Andrew Siteman MR p. Bryce Hanin (0:38)

120: Michael Gerace MR p. Luke Finnegan (0:54)

126: Zarian Cabalo OC md. Cole Cayanan (16-2)

132: Aiden Leypoldt OC d. Chris Mazur (14-7)

138: Nikko Carfagno MR d. Dominic Morrill (10-7)

144: Tommy Grimley OC p. Yeshua Martinez (1:21)

150: Talon Fischer OC p. Tyler Sheeler (2:48)

157: Vincent (Chase) Hoag MR p. Clarence Smith (1:51)

165: Jon Wootton OC p. James Barrett (1:01)

175: Nick Layton OC p. Gary Williams (0:47)

190: Aaron Thompson MR d. Ryan Callahan (5-2)

215: Clifford Dirkes OC p. Nick Timek (3:26)

285: Dan DeFeo MR p. N/A

Match started at 106

Lower Cape May Reg. 67, Holy Spirit 12

106: Eric Coombs L md. Gavin Mensch (12-2)

113: Cade Heacock L by forfeit

120: Max Elton H p. Connor Barikian (2:12)

126: Andrew Brant L by forfeit

132: Chase Hansen L sv. Bryce Manera (7-5)

138: Daniel Byrne L p. Joseph Parker (1:33)

144: Allen Lemmon L p. Andrew Migone (0:53)

150: Dave Sonnie H p. Dennis Serra (2:51)

157: Derron Azille L . Avierre Crawley (1:22)

165: Logan Haggerty L by forfeit

175: Isiah Carr-Wing L by forfeit

190: Ryan Rush L by forfeit

215: Brock Zurawski L p. Robert McDevitt (2:25)

285: Benjamin Rue L p. Rocco Simione (3:50)

Vineland 52, Millville 21

106: Caleb Rhoads M p. Makai Webb (1:02)

113: Joshua Roman M d. Leland Cinkowski (7-6)

120: Jayden Cinkowski V p. Jacob Pintye (2:32)

126: Chad Sciore V p. Rebecca Royer (1:12)

132: Selim Aydin V d. Alanzo Williams (11-7)

138: Breon Badger V p. Anthony Romero (2:15)

144: Xavier Lugo (V p. Breedon Cobbs (4:53)

150: Austin Nordberg V p. Aiden Dawkins (1:52)

157: Noah Cruz V md. Reginald Booner (16-4)

165: Lionel Powell V d. Ryan Tepper (10-5)

175: Matt Torres V p. Trystan Brooks (3:10)

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Braden Catlett (4:49)

215: Jaden Jones M p. Giovanni Rivera (0:59)

285: Edison Andino M p. Donny Saint Jean (0:28)

Match began at 113

Boys swimming

Point Pleasant Borough 97, Barnegat 71

At Atlantic Club, meters

200 Medley Relay: B (Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Tyler Finkle, Chase Bringoli) 2:11.84

200 Freestyle: Christopher Deleeuw B 2:13.25

200 IM: Milo Stefanowicz P 2:26.18

50 Freestyle: Finkle B 26.15

100 Butterfly: Finkle B 1:14.22

100 Freestyle: Sean Cleveland P 59.51

500 Freestyle: Stefanowicz P 4:41.82

200 Freestyle Relay: B (Anthony Burton, Bringoli, William Rollis, Deleeuw) 2:02.35

100 Backstroke: Grant B 1:18.07

100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:21.44

400 Freestyle Relay: P (Nick Pistolakis, Collin Najdzinowicz, Cleveland, Stefanowicz) 4:06.19

Records: Point Pleasant 4-2; Barnegat 4-5

Girls swimming

Barnegat 87, Point Pleasant Borough 83

At Atlantic Club, meters

200 Medley Relay: P (Olivia Bruno, Kelly Doles, Ivy Slavinski, Riley Minnig) 2:24.69

200 Freestyle: Slavinski P 2:24.85

200 IM: Kylei Grant B 3:18.88

50 Freestyle: Minnig P 30.32

100 Butterfly: Slavinski P 1:10.53

100 Freestyle: Minnig P 1:08.72

500 Freestyle: Kaya Piskorzewski B 5:58.06

200 Freestyle Relay: P( Bruno, Doles, Nicolette Connors, Leah Gerdes) 2:11.35

100 Backstroke: Bruno P 1:26.33

100 Breaststroke: Kiley Hill P 1:36.64

400 Freestyle Relay: P (Minnig, Kiley Hill, Olivia Bruno, Ivy Slavinski) 4:46.24

Records: Barnegat 5-4; Point Pleasant 3-3

Boys bowling

ACIT 4, West Deptford 0: A: Dwayne Woodard (190, 516), Shayne Bowman (178, 439), Douglas Golden (170, 427); W: Andrew Reifenrath (190, 543), Dylan Pfaff (150, 417), Joey Fiorentino (122, 345)

Records: ACIT 2-9-1; West Deptford 2-6-1

Girls bowling

West Deptford 3, ACIT 1: W: Alexis Schlagle (148, 397), Jocelyn Martin (142, 340), Hailey Wilson-Montgomery (126, 306); A: Madyson Martin (152, 349), Sabaina Bilewu (131, 370), Kayla Chalchi-Hudson (127, 334)

Records: West Deptford 6-2-1; ACIT 3-6-1

