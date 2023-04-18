Dante Edwardi struck out four and allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the win and lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Evan Taylor drove in Shawn Repetti with the go-ahead run. Taylor also struck out three in two innings. The Red Raiders (4-5) outhit the Blue Devils 3-2.
Jamison McNally allowed both hits in 42/3 innings for Hammonton (4-5). Ryan Beebe struvk out one in 11/3 innings.
Cedar Creek 9, St. Joseph 8: The Pirates scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jerry McGowan went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Cedar Creek (8-2). Sean O'Kane had two RBIs and a run. Adam Smith, Josh DiFilippo and Ryan Manning each scored a run and had an RBI. Anthony Letizia struck out six in three innings. Manning earned the win, pitching three innings and not allowing a hit.
People are also reading…
The Pirates have won six consecutive games.
Ty Powell went 2 for 3 and scored two for the Wildcats (1-6). Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Gavin Steiner added two RBIs. Lucas Middleman scored and had an RBI. Scott DiGerolamo and Gavin Ramsi each scored a run.
No. 1 St. Augustine 13, Millville 3: Jack Cappuccio went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for the Hermits (8-1), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Joe Erace tripled and had two RBIs and a run. Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 2 with two runs. Alex Bersani doubled and scored three. CJ Furey allowed just four hits in six innings.
Matt Meiswinkle singled and had an RBI for Millville (4-4). Brady Middlekauff and Connor Lacy each had a hit and scored a run.
Vineland 12, No. 6 Mainland Reg. 7: Justin Morris hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give the Fighting Clan an 8-6 lead. Vineland scored six in the inning. Morris had two hits in the game. David Ortiz added three hits, and Christian Willis had two, including a home run.
For Mainland, Jake Lodgek struck out 10 in four innings. Joe Sheeran and Nick Wagner each had two hits, and Cohen Cook homered. Vineland improved to 7-2, and Mainland fell to 4-4.
Buena Reg. 4, Cape May Tech 3: Tre Carano had an RBI and a run for the Chiefs (9-0). Cole Shover went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Vinnie Dalponte, Austin Wokock and Ryley Betts each scored a run. Nick Cahall and Joey Kurtz each struck out four. Cahall earned the win.
Tanner Oliva scored two for Cape May Tech (3-2). Shelton Marsden doubled and had an RBI. Ronald Neenhold struck out three in five innings in the loss.
Lower Cape May Reg. 12, Oakcrest 1: Aydan Heacock went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for the Caper Tigers (3-2). Sean Kelleher went 2 for4 with two runs and an RBI. Kyle Satt went 2 for 4 with two runs. Evan Shoffler added four hits, two runs and two RBIs. DiCave struck out two in four innings to earn the win.
The Falcons fell to 3-6.
Holy Spirit 12, ACIT 6: Will Norman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Spartans (3-5). Connor Lamanteer doubled, scored two and drove in two. Ty Mercado and Ryan Mallen each scored two. Chase Rubenstein struck out five in 32/3 innings to earn the win.
Wilfredo Lugo had three RBIS and scored a run for the Red Hawks (3-4). Carmine Sausto went 2 for 3 with a run. Billy Estergren singled and had an RBI. Carmine Sausto struck out six in 42/3 innings.
No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 13, Williamstown 0: Cameron Flukey struck out 10 and did not. allow a hit in five innings for the Eagles (6-2). Flukey also had three RBIs. Jason Salsbery went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Zach McLaughlin scored two runs. Peyton Smith had a run and an RBI.
Williamstown fell to 3-4.
Absegami 13, Atlantic City 2: Oldis Zappata and Kevin Klein each scored for the Vikinfs (0-8). The Braves (7-1) scored seven in the first inning. No further information was available.
Salem 22, Bridgeton 3: Evan Biddle went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Salem (2-6), which scored five in the first inning and seven in the second. Terrell Robinson went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIS. For Bridgeton (1-7), Tyler Suppa singled and scored. Tyaun Wilmore had an RBI. Marshon Green and Joel Francisco Lopez each scored.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.