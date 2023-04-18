Dante Edwardi struck out four and allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the win and lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Evan Taylor drove in Shawn Repetti with the go-ahead run. Taylor also struck out three in two innings. The Red Raiders (4-5) outhit the Blue Devils 3-2.

Jamison McNally allowed both hits in 42/3 innings for Hammonton (4-5). Ryan Beebe struvk out one in 11/3 innings.

Cedar Creek 9, St. Joseph 8: The Pirates scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jerry McGowan went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Cedar Creek (8-2). Sean O'Kane had two RBIs and a run. Adam Smith, Josh DiFilippo and Ryan Manning each scored a run and had an RBI. Anthony Letizia struck out six in three innings. Manning earned the win, pitching three innings and not allowing a hit.

The Pirates have won six consecutive games.

Ty Powell went 2 for 3 and scored two for the Wildcats (1-6). Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Gavin Steiner added two RBIs. Lucas Middleman scored and had an RBI. Scott DiGerolamo and Gavin Ramsi each scored a run.

No. 1 St. Augustine 13, Millville 3: Jack Cappuccio went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for the Hermits (8-1), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Joe Erace tripled and had two RBIs and a run. Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 2 with two runs. Alex Bersani doubled and scored three. CJ Furey allowed just four hits in six innings.

Matt Meiswinkle singled and had an RBI for Millville (4-4). Brady Middlekauff and Connor Lacy each had a hit and scored a run.

Vineland 12, No. 6 Mainland Reg. 7: Justin Morris hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give the Fighting Clan an 8-6 lead. Vineland scored six in the inning. Morris had two hits in the game. David Ortiz added three hits, and Christian Willis had two, including a home run.

For Mainland, Jake Lodgek struck out 10 in four innings. Joe Sheeran and Nick Wagner each had two hits, and Cohen Cook homered. Vineland improved to 7-2, and Mainland fell to 4-4.

Buena Reg. 4, Cape May Tech 3: Tre Carano had an RBI and a run for the Chiefs (9-0). Cole Shover went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Vinnie Dalponte, Austin Wokock and Ryley Betts each scored a run. Nick Cahall and Joey Kurtz each struck out four. Cahall earned the win.

Tanner Oliva scored two for Cape May Tech (3-2). Shelton Marsden doubled and had an RBI. Ronald Neenhold struck out three in five innings in the loss.

Lower Cape May Reg. 12, Oakcrest 1: Aydan Heacock went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for the Caper Tigers (3-2). Sean Kelleher went 2 for4 with two runs and an RBI. Kyle Satt went 2 for 4 with two runs. Evan Shoffler added four hits, two runs and two RBIs. DiCave struck out two in four innings to earn the win.

The Falcons fell to 3-6.

Holy Spirit 12, ACIT 6: Will Norman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Spartans (3-5). Connor Lamanteer doubled, scored two and drove in two. Ty Mercado and Ryan Mallen each scored two. Chase Rubenstein struck out five in 32/3 innings to earn the win.

Wilfredo Lugo had three RBIS and scored a run for the Red Hawks (3-4). Carmine Sausto went 2 for 3 with a run. Billy Estergren singled and had an RBI. Carmine Sausto struck out six in 42/3 innings.

No. 7 Egg Harbor Twp. 13, Williamstown 0: Cameron Flukey struck out 10 and did not. allow a hit in five innings for the Eagles (6-2). Flukey also had three RBIs. Jason Salsbery went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Zach McLaughlin scored two runs. Peyton Smith had a run and an RBI.

Williamstown fell to 3-4.

Absegami 13, Atlantic City 2: Oldis Zappata and Kevin Klein each scored for the Vikinfs (0-8). The Braves (7-1) scored seven in the first inning. No further information was available.

Salem 22, Bridgeton 3: Evan Biddle went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Salem (2-6), which scored five in the first inning and seven in the second. Terrell Robinson went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIS. For Bridgeton (1-7), Tyler Suppa singled and scored. Tyaun Wilmore had an RBI. Marshon Green and Joel Francisco Lopez each scored.