Jessica Mooney pitched a complete game and struck out 12 to lead the Ocean City High School softball team to a 2-1 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

Gabrielle Bowen drove in a run for the Red Raiders (15-7). Brooke Douglas singled and scored. Taylor Robinson also scored. MacKenzee Segich doubled. Ocean City scored both runs in the fourth inning.

Emma Douglas struck out 12 in six innings for the Villagers (7-7). Mackenzie Hyland singled in Douglas in the sixth inning. Natalie Bachman went 2 for 3.

Middle Twp. 1, Buena Reg. 0: Gabby Cruz struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a complete game for the Panthers (9-9). Charlotte Romberger singled in Cruz. Armani Mejia also singled. For the Chiefs (8-8), Anna Sheridan struck out eight and allowed just four hits in a complete game. Julia Sheridan singled.

Atlantic City 3, ACIT 2: Yeannelly Sosa struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings for the winners. She also scored once. Rosie Miltenberger singled and scored for Atlantic City (4-10). Mia Marota went 2 for 3 with a run. Maria Conroy singled.

Carolina Bernard and Sophia Philippou each had an RBI for ACIT (7-10). Samantha Passalaqua and Maise Matuska each scored.

Holy Spirt 14, Bridgeton 0: With the win, the Spartans (13-4) clinched at least a share of the CAL United Division title, their first division title in 31 years. Holy Spirit scored six in the first and third innings. Mia Merlino struck out 12 and allowed two hits in five innings. She also went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Gabi Jones, Alexa LiTrenta and Alex Graffius each had two RBIs. Graffius also doubled and scored a run. Mariah Witmer added four runs, and Ava Voois and Josie Long each scored two.

Ayianna Ridgeway and Madison Garner each singled for Bridgeton (0-13).

Lower Cape May 10, Cape May Tech 0: The Caper Tigers (6-9) scored seven runs in the third innings on the way to winning by 10-run rule in five innings. Isabella Arbelo Miranda went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs. Hailey Elwell singled three times, drove in two and scored once. Renata Riesenberg went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Jenna Ziemba and Amanda Moran each had two hits and a run, and Ziemba added an RBI. Mariah Klinker doubled and scored, and Kyra Ridgway had a double and two RBIs. Ziemba struck out eight and allowed four hits and a walk.

Kayleigh Rhodes hit a double for Tech (3-10).

Pinelands Reg. 4, Barnegat 2: Elianna Meola struck out three and allowed eight hits in a complete game for the Wildcats (9-6). Kaydence Arleth went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Meola went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Lydia Thompson singled and scored a run.

Barnegat fell to 5-12.

Lacey Twp. 15, Jackson Liberty 1: Caitlin Jerabek struck out eight and allowed just one hit in five innings. went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, four runs and two RBIs for the Lions (6-11). Grace Laird went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Carly Voskanyan went 2 for 3 with two runs. Samantha Kohout doubled and had two RBIs and a run.

Emily Tavaska tripled and scored for Jackson Liberty (0-15).