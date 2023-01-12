Ocean City wins 9th straight game

OCEAN CITY — Avery Jackson and her Ocean City High School girls basketball teammates continued their hot streak Thursday.

Jackson’s strong third-quarter performance helped the Red Raiders earn a 47-40 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game at the Ocean City Intermediate School.

Ocean City (10-2), winners of nine consecutive games. The Braves (5-4) are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.

Jackson’s 13 points were scored in the third quarter.

“It was a great win (Thursday) and we are rolling really well, but we have to keep working hard every game,” the senior said. “We just have to keep working hard in practice and keep listening to our coaches and take it one game at a time.”

Jackson opened the third quarter with a 3 to give the Red Raiders a 23-19 lead. She then made a basket to extend the lead to 25-19.

Jackson made the score 29-21 and 31-21 after a basket and two free throws, respectively. Jackson’ contributions helped her team lead 35-26 after three quarters.

“I definitely started out a little slow in the first half,” Jackson said. “But whatever my team needs me to be, that’s what I wanted to do in the third quarter. Just get us the lead and keep on going.”

Ocean City made 8 of 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. The Braves cut their deficit to 43-39 with about a minute remaining. So, Jackson’s big third quarter provided a crucial cushion.

“Avery played a hell of a game, and she keeps gaining confidence every game,” Ocean City coach Stephanie Gaitley said. “We had a really long week.”

Ocean City defeated Middle Township 40-35 on Monday and Our Lady of Mercy Academy 49-37 on Wednesday.

“We had three really tough games this week, so I’m extremely proud of the girls to be able to finish it off against a really good Williamstown team,” the coach said.

The win-streak isn’t Ocean City’s focus.

“We just take it one at a time,” Gaitley said. “We don’t worry about streaks. The kids keep getting better with every game, so I’m super proud of them.”

The Red Raiders trailed 6-4 about midway through the first quarter, but Ayanna Morton tied the game with a layup, and Tori Vliet’s 3 gave Ocean City a 9-6 lead. Williamstown took an 11-9 lead after Alivia Mauz’s 3-pointer.

Ocean City’s Maddy Monteleone evened the score at 11-11. The Braves led 14-11 after the first quarter. After the first, Gaitley told her team to “lock-in more defensively.”

“A lot of that had to do with them being tired. We had three games in four days,” Gaitley said. “I said to them they have to gut it out and we had a break coming up.

Vliet opened the second with back-to-back 3s to give the Red Raiders a 17-14 lead. Morton was fouled and made one of her free-throw attempts, extending the lead to 18-14. After over five minutes of not scoring, Williamstown’s Iriona Gravley hit a jumper, but Vliet grabbed a rebound and scored to make the score 20-16 at the half.

Morton finished with a team-leading 21 points for Ocean City. Vliet scored 13, including three 3s.

Madelyn Adamson scored four, and Monteleone added two.

Gravely scored a game-high 21 for Williamstown.

“They played amazing,” Jackson said. “I love these girls. They are like my sisters. They work so hard. I’m so, so proud of them. I love this team. Our coaches are so great.”

Added Gaitley, “It’s so great to see this team coming together and starting to play with a lot of confidence and believing in each other and believing in the culture.”