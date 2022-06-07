Ocean City wins 4-1 to reach S.J. Group III baseball final again

OCEAN CITY — With two outs and two runners on in the fourth inning Tuesday, Ocean City High School baseball coach Andrew Bristol told Noah Herrington he was going to get a hit.

Herrington saw the perfect pitch and swung the bat.

The junior hit a two-run single that capped the scoring and led the Red Raiders to a 4-1 victory over fourth-seeded Cherry Hill West (17-9) in a South Jersey semifinal game.

Ocean City (19-8) will host third-seeded Delsea Regional in the sectional championship game Friday. The Crusaders defeated Hammonton 6-3 in the other semifinal. Ocean City, which won the sectional and state Group III titles last spring, is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Delsea is No. 4.

"I am pumped," said Herrington, 17, of Ocean City. "Going back to the South Jersey championship. I grew up watching Ocean City baseball, so this is all I want. All I want."

The Red Raiders consist of mostly juniors. Some of the starting players were on the bench in previous seasons and watched and learned from past players, including those who won the state title last season, Bristol said. The team recently has been playing like last year's squad, but it has a different identity, the coach added.

"I am happy for them," Bristol said. "A lot of these kids who watched it as bench guys, now they get to experience this as starters. They were great students who are now showing what they are made of and how good they are. I'm just so proud of how they evolved as players over the course of this season."

One player who evolved is Herrington, said Bristol. Herrington went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

"Here is a kid who had to learn from those older kids and make his own mark," Bristol added. "He is playing his best baseball at the end of. the year, which is what you want."

Tommy Finnegan pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. He allowed just four hits. Cherry Hill West's Nick Berckman drew a walk to start the game. Jonathan Young singled to put two on. Joe Minessale grounded out, but the play scored Berckmann to put his team up 1-0.

Finnegan ended the threat with a strikeout. He did not allow another run. In the fifth, Chris Reich and Angelo Grippi each singled to start the inning for Cherry Hill West, but the Red Raiders retired the next three, including Finnegan's sixth strikeout to end the threat.

Finnegan was very animated after that inning.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but that is what we prepared for all week. All year, rather," said Finnegan, a senior who has committed to St. John's University. "We knew we had to get timely hits. I knew I had to throw strikes. We did exactly that, and we got the win.

"You have to compete every inning. Just because you let up one run in the first inning doesn't mean you're not going to get it back the next time you go up to bat."

Bristol noted that mentality is due to experience.

"He trusts in his teammates to back him up," Bristol said. "Tommy is that type of kid. He has been doing it since he was a freshman on this field.

In the third inning, Herrington and Shawn Repetti each singled with one out. Herrington and Repetti then advanced to third and second, respectively. Jack Hoag hit a two-run single to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead. Hoag went 2 for 3.

"It feels awesome," said Herrington, who noted Ocean City was "down in the dumps earlier in the season."

Ocean City lost four of its first five games but then went on a trip to Florida and won each game. The Red Raiders then seven of their next nine games. That trip was a big turnaround for the team, Herrington said. Now, the Red Raiders are one win away from repeating as South Jersey champions.

"I'm pumped," Herrington said. "I can't wait. … We are going to go out, do our game and hopefully come out on top."

Last season, Ocean City won the sectional title at Mainland Regional. This year, the team has the opportunity to accomplish that on its home field.

"It's a familiar feeling that we are back here," he said. "It's awesome trying to defend our championship."

After the game, the players mobbed Bristol as cheers rang out. The coach told them how proud he was of them, but he also said he does not want to go home yet.

"We got three more (games)," Bristol told his players.

Meaning: Their main objective is to not just win the sectional title, but to win the state semifinals and repeat as state champions. Bristol called himself a "lucky guy" because of his great players and coaching staff.

"We are confident," Bristol said. "We play with this attitude that, if we are prepared and if we play our baseball, we will always compete. We are going to keep competing."

Herrington and Finnegan agreed.

"Our main goal is to focus on the next game," Finnegan said. "I think we have good momentum coming out of this game."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

