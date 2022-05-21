Ocean City wins 2nd annual Fight like Frankie Showcase: Late Friday roundup

Dylan Oliver pitched a complete game and struck out four to lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 5-3 victory Friday over Hammonton in the second annual Fight Like Frankie Baseball and Softball Showcase at Hammonton Lake Park.

Oliver allowed just three hits.

The game honors Frankie LaSasso, an 8-year-old from Hammonton who was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2020.

LaSasso is an enthusiastic athlete who plays baseball, football and basketball. His father, Frank IV, is an assistant on the Ocean City baseball team and his grandfather Frankie III has coached Hammonton youth sports for 40 years. Frankie III is an assistant with the Blue Devils softball team, which also would have a Fight Like Frankie game Friday but instead had a playoff game that it won.

Hammonton scored twice in the first inning, but the Red Raiders scored one in the third and three in the fourth to take the lead. For Ocean City (16-6), Noah Harrington doubled and scored. Noah Harrington and Tom Finnegan each doubled and had an RBI. Shawn Repetti had two RBs and scored.

Ocean City is ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.

Lukas Guerrier struck out five in 61/3 innings for the Blue Devils (9-13). Matt McAleer, Kole Bagnell and Brayden Markart each scored one. Paul Kalani added an RBI. Ocean City outhit the Blue Devils 7-3.

Oakcrest 10, Atlantic City 0: Gavin Healy went 2 for with a homer, four RBIs and a run for the Falcons (8-14). Julian Frank went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Jimmy Baltz and Adrian Firpo each scored twice. Tony Petrongolo pitched a six-inning no-hitter and struck out eight.

Matt Master struck out seven in five innings for Atlantic City (2-21).

Deptford 2, Buena Regional 1: The game was 0-0 until both teams scored a run in the seventh inning, and host Deptford (6-12) scored the winning run in the eighth. For Buena (14-5), Charlie Saglimbeni went 2 for 4 with a double and a run, and Tre Carano was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Brady Betts added a double. Buena starting pitcher Zachary Strouse went seven innings. He gave up five hits and one run, struck out seven and walked three.

Atlantic Christian 9, Calvary Christian 6: Robby Barberio singled in one in the first inning for the Cougars. Josh Schlundt struck out five and allowed four hits in five innings. Atlantic Christian had 12 hits. John Hannum went 3 for 4. Seth Phillips, Barberio, and Charlie Costello also had multiple hits.

Boys lacrosse

South Jersey Group III quarterfinal

No. 4 Shawnee 22, Mainland Regional 5: Ethan Krauss led the host Renegades (14-4) with five goals and five assists, and Nate Sears and Nick Goeller each had four goals and two assists. Shawnee is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11. Shawnee goalies Jimmy Potter and Daniel Didden combined for 11 saves. Mainland fell to 10-9.

