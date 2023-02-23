The second annual South Jersey Indoor Rowing Championship on Saturday in Ocean City promises to be bigger than last February’s inaugural event.

High school and masters athletes will compete on ergometer rowing machines at the indoor regatta, which will run from 8 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk.

“Last year we had 124 participants and this year so far we have 215 signups,” said regatta director Colin Stewart, an Ocean City girls crew assistant coach. “We trained indoors at the Music Pier last year and we held the first one. The City was very helpful, but there were some COVID-19 restrictions.

“The rowing will be in the back room of the Music Pier, nearest the ocean. Top rowers from the teams will be competing side by side, pushing each other. There’s some great local talent. Parents, coxswains and coaches can compete too. It’s going to be a real good time.”

Awards will be given to the top high school boys and girls teams.

Participants include the high school boys and girls teams of Ocean City, Vineland and Haddonfield, the boys teams of Egg Harbor Township, St. Augustine Prep and ACIT, and the Baldwin School girls team, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Masters rowers will include those from the Viking Rowing Club (Ventnor) and Under the Bridge (Ocean City).

The regatta is also open to anyone unaffiliated.

Stewart, 25, was an Ocean City rower, graduating in 2016, and he rowed for Drexel University before graduating in 2020. He’s an assistant to O.C. girls head coach Mike Millar.

Spectators will be admitted free. The signup is $25 for competitors rowing 2,000 meters, and the registration is $15 for those rowing 1,000 meters. Parents, coxswains and coaches can sign up to row in the dash race for $10. The fee for the four-person relay is $20 ($5 per person). All proceeds will go to the Ocean City High School Crew Boosters Club.

“Indoor regattas like this are a fantastic opportunity to size up teams and also to get your 2K times in for college coaches,” Stewart said.