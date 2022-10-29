Ocean City, Wildwood, Mainland runners excel at South Jersey cross country championships

The Ocean City, Mainland Regional and Wildwood high school girls cross country teams delivered outstanding performances at the South Jersey public school cross country championships at DREAM park in Logan Township on Saturday morning.

The meet marked the start of the cross country championship season.

The top five teams and the top 15 individuals in each enrollment group race advanced to the state group championships to be held at Holmdel Park next Saturday.

Sofia Day of Mainland Regional ran the fastest time by a local girl, completing the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 12.02 seconds to finish second in Group III. Abigail Waddington of Clearview won in 18:01.50. Gillian Lovett of Mainland finished third in 18:26.44.

Day and Lovett sparked the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the team competition. Clearview Regional outscored second-place Ocean City 31-86 to win the team title. Mainland was third with 93 points. Maeve Smith (seventh in 18:47.44) was Ocean City’s top finisher.

"It was a beautiful day at DREAM Park. The weather was just perfect," Mainland girls coach Brian Smith said. "The course ran fast. Both Sofia and Gillian ran phenomenally today, with Sofia finishing second and Gillian finishing third. They were right there with each other. They both had an outstanding effort.

"Congrats to Ocean City for finishing second in the team race, and we look forward to racing in the state group championships next week."

In Group I, Macie McCracken of Wildwood finished second in 19:12.14. Meghan Lex of Haddon Township won in 19:10.62. Leiah Pawlus of Wildwood finished fifth in 21.22.71. McCracken and Pawlus sparked Wildwood to a fifth-place finish in the team competition.

In other girls races, Madeline Dischert of Atlantic City ran 18:22.66 to finish third in Group IV. Michaela Schlemo of EHT was fourth in 18:26.75. Jessica Abbott of Toms River North won in 18:04.02.

In boys races, Nick Scarangelli and Matt Hoffman sparked Ocean City to a second-place finish in Group III.

Scarangelli finished in 15:48.82 to take third, while Hoffman was fourth in 16:00.73. Peyton Shute of Gateway Regional won in 15:16.31. First-place Highland Regional outscored Ocean City 44-58.

Southern Regional finished second in Group IV. First-place Cherokee outscored the Rams 41-62. Fabian Ramales (fourth in 15:30.14) and Andrew Bowker (fifth in 15:36.30) led Southern. Ryan Taylor of Egg Harbor Township ran 15:49.66 to finish eighth. Nick Kuenkel of Cherokee won in 15:22.72.

Jorge Cruz Valle of Wildwood was sixth in Group I in 16:58.37. Elijah Whitaker of Glassboro won in 16:09.67.

Staff Writer Patrick Mulranen contributed to this report.