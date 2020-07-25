Andy Mead, St. JOHN’s / PROVIDED Sean Mooney is St. John’s ace, having gone 8-2 with a 1.71 ERA as a freshman in 2017. ‘He gives us a chance to win on a Friday night in a nip-and-tuck game,’ says coach Ed Blankmeyer. ‘He’s matching up against their best (pitcher).’
OC's Starter Josh Arnold works during the first inning. Wednesday June 1 2016 Mainland Regional at Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III baseball semifinal. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Duke McCarron pitches for Ocean City during the Last Dance baseball tournament. McCarron, who will be a sophomore in the coming school year, has committed to join the University of Maryland after high school. He is the ninth Red Raider to commit to an NCAA Division I baseball program since the Class of 2016.
25. Danny Nunan, baseball, 2018
The Los Angeles Angels selected Nunan in the 12th round of the MLB Draft in June. The 6-foot-5 left hander was 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA. He struck out 74 batters in 34 2/3 innings.
The Ocean City High School baseball team produced talented pitchers over the years, several of whom wound up committing to NCAA Division I programs.
And the Red Raiders recently added to that list.
Duke McCarron verbally committed last week to the University of Maryland. The rising sophomore made the announcement on Twitter.
McCarron is the ninth Red Raider to commit to a D-I program since the Class of 2016, and eighth since the Class of 2018.
The 15-year-old pitcher from Ventnor attributes that program-wide success to the strong leadership at Ocean City.
“I think the coaching is really well done, and they handle their players very well,” said McCarron, who received a partial athletic scholarship to attend Maryland.
“The practices are really well run for pitchers, and they get you throwing bullpens at the right time. They just all-around take care of each and every one of their players like they’re their own son. ... They are just good at what they do.
Along with McCarron, the list of recent D-I commits includes Minnesota Twins prospect Sean Mooney (St. John’s), Josh Arnold (Fairfield), both 2016 graduates, Los Angeles Angels minor leaguer and 2018 graduate Danny Nunan (Delaware) and 2019 graduate Brandon Lashley (Stony Brook).
There is also recent graduate Jake McKenna (St. Joseph’s), who signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in June, rising seniors Gannon Brady (Fordham) and Matt Nunan (Boston College) and rising junior Tommy Finnegan (Vanderbilt).
“They realized at a young age that if you want to play athletics at the college level around here, that there’s a good chance of success if you’re a baseball player or pitcher,” said Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol, who noted that when these players were younger, they looked up to others in the program like 2013 graduate Beau Hall (Georgetown).
“You’re at one of the most beautiful schools in New Jersey, and you get to go to school there and play baseball on a beautiful field by the bay. That’s something that these young kids saw early and ate it up.”
Local Little League programs and clinics groomed these players and pushed them to new heights, said Bristol. Those youth teams were coached by Frank Fumo, Greg Donahue and Ed Terry.
Most Ocean City players also practice at Baseball Performance Center, a player development facility in Pleasantville. Bristol praised BPC co-owners Mike Adams and Ed Charlton for their “phenomenal job with these kids.”
“I’m very lucky to be surrounded by great people that want success for the program,” Bristol said. “And all these kids are like sons to me. We have a very close program. A very close bunch of kids that know it’s about more than putting on a baseball uniform and playing baseball. It’s about being a part of a tradition we hold very dearly to us.”
Brady, McCarron, Nunan and Finnegan will lead the rotation next spring. Ocean City has always been a pitching-dominant program, and the younger players wanted to continue that, said Brady, who anticipates a successful senior season.
And that tradition strengthens as more and more players commit to the D-I level.
“I don’t know, maybe it’s something in the water in Ocean City,” Brady said.
“It’s great we are building a legacy at Ocean City High School. Hopefully younger kids in middle school can learn from us and ask us questions whenever they want. We just hope we can reach the younger generation so they can also continue the legacy and the success.”
McCarron’s choice
Maryland, which competes in the Big Ten Conference, went 10-5 this year under third-year coach Rob Vaughn before the NCAA canceled the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Terps also feature St. Augustine graduate and pitcher Mike Vasturia.
“The coaches are amazing, and treat you unbelievably,” said McCarron, who wants to major in business. “The campus is very nice. But all-around, I think their culture is No. 1 in my mind.”
McCarron is excited to pitch in the Big Ten. There are aspects he wants to improve on before college, but he accepts the challenges ahead to be the best player possible at Maryland.
“I just want to keep working hard now,” said McCarron, who also trains at Baseball Performance Center. “Hopefully when I’m there, I’ll bring them some success. Along with the other kids going there, hopefully, we can all work together and I can have a good four years.
“I think I’ll be fine. My parents (Patrick and Lonnie) and coaches put a lot of time in to make me the best I can be. I will be ready for anything they bring on.”
Bristol said McCarron is well-liked in the program for his friendly personality and work ethic. Bristol added that McCarron is a special athlete.
“Through the years, we get that one kid with that edge,” Bristol said. “There was a Beau Hall, there was a Sean Mooney, there was a Brandon Lashley. And Duke is that next kid with that edge.
“You can see it early. He has that thing you can’t teach, that confidence in himself, and he’s going to be very successful… I’m just so happy for him. He continues to do all the right things. We are really excited for him.”
And the admiration from his teammates shows.
“I’m happy for Duke,” said Brady, who trains with McCarron at BPC. “He has been working hard the last few months, and he really deserves this commitment.”
McCarron was able to pitch in the statewide Last Dance World Series this month. He will be one of the four D-I arms next season for Ocean City, a season he said will be great.
“Every game we will have a very good pitcher on the mound,” McCarron said. “I’m super excited to see what happens.”
