Ocean City tops Wildwood Catholic in season-opening girls tennis match

“We lost six seniors out of our top eight (to graduation),” DiMatteo said. “Charis and Emily were doubles players last year. Everyone is in a new position, and they’re doing well.”

Holmes has been a tennis player for three years and played second doubles last year when the Red Raiders went 11-3 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

“I like playing singles,” said Holmes, a 16-year old resident of the Petersburg section of Upper Township. “It feels good to win the first match. I always try to do my best. There’s more pressure playing first singles, but I don’t let it affect me.”

Both Holmes and Allegretto said that it was good to have a season.

“It felt good to win,” said Allegretto, a 14-year-old Ocean City resident. “It was a good experience to play on the team for the first time. I believe I’m in good shape. I thought we’d have a season, but there was always a chance that we wouldn’t.

Graham made a jump from second doubles in jayvee last year to varsity first doubles.