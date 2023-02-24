OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys basketball team is living the best postseason story: an underdog team on an unexpected run of success.

Sean Sakers and Kori Segich each scored 12 points as the Red Raiders beat 11th-seeded Absegami 56-39 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal Friday night. Ocean City (15-12) will play at No. 4 seeded Moorestown (22-7) for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Monday. It will be Ocean City’s first appearance in a S.J. final since 2004.

“You talk about it all year, and it finally happens,” Ocean City point guard Dylan Schlatter (11 points, five assists) said. “All the practices. It’s all worth it now.”

Fans packed the Ocean City intermediate school to watch the unexpected home game for the Red Raiders. Ocean City methodically pulled away from Absegami.

Sakers hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Red Raiders finished the quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Segich scored four of those points and found Omero Chevere open with a bounce pass for a backdoor layup for the other basket.

“We just played like a team in the third quarter,” Schlatter said. “Almost every basket was assisted. Team defense. We just played as a team.”

Ocean City’s lead never dipped below double digits in the final eight minutes. Pat Grimley (eight points) made a pair of driving layups in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

“We took advantage of Absegami’s aggressiveness,” Ocean City coach John Bruno said. “They were playing pretty good defense, but when we got layups you could almost see it deflate them.”

Hassan Bey led Absegami with 15. The defeat was the end of a season that marked a resurgence for the Absegami program. The Braves had their first winning season since they finished 14-13 in 2015-16.

But Friday belonged to Ocean City, which has admittedly gotten some breaks in the state tournament. Just as important, the Red Raiders have been talented enough to take advantage of each one.

Their side of the bracket opened up when the Camden School District pulled both Eastside and Camden from the state tournament after there was a melee when the schools met for the Camden County championship last week. Eastside, the defending state Group III champion, was the No. 2 seed in the S.J. bracket.

“It’s unfortunate that happened to (Eastside),” Bruno said, “and at the same time, it’s fortunate for us. It opened the door for us to do what we’ve done.”

Ocean City also got a break when Absegami upset sixth-seeded Pemberton and third-seeded Westampton Tech in the first two rounds. If it wasn’t for those victories, Ocean City would have been on the road Friday night.

But all that is immaterial now. All that matters is Ocean City is in a S.J. final. The Red Raiders struggled with injuries and health issues during the season, but they are proving now they are more talented than their record indicates. Momentum is with them.

“We struggled all year with injuries,” Schlatter said, “but now we’re healthy, and we feel like we can play with anybody in South Jersey.”

Absegami;12 11 7 9—39

Ocean City;15 13 14 14—56

A: Akpssa 9, Torres 2, Bey 15, Jerkins 11, Taliaferro 2

OC: Segich 12, Schlatter 11, Chevere 7, Sakers 12, Lappin 2, Karayiannis 4, Grimley 8