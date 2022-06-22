Ocean City to host track and field camp next month

The Nike Track and Field Camp will be held July 18-22 at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School. The coed event will be for athletes aged 12 to 18 or from middle to high school.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Participants receive a Nike Running camp T-shirt.

Campers will have the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in sprints, hurdles, jumps, middle distance and throws (shot put only). There will be no pole vault, javelin, hammer throw or discus.

Each day will include different training sessions and games for each event. The camp will conclude with an official track meet with awards for each event winner.

Ocean City High School girls track and field coach Tim Cook will be the camp director.

Coaches are Mainland Regional girls track and field coach Mike Colombo, former Rider University athletes Ronetta Hunter and Ed Stone, former Ocean City cross country coach Bill Moreland, Burlington Township sprinters and jumping coach Allison Stone and Delsea Regional assistant girls and boys hurdle coach Steve Mitchell.

For additional information or to sign up, visit ussportscamps.com/running/nike/nike-track-field-camp-ocean-city-high-school.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

