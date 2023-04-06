The Ocean City High School boys tennis team defeated St. Augustine Prep 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday.
In first singles, Ocean City's Charles DiCicco beat Vincent Polistina 6-3, 6-2. In second singles, the Red Raiders' Chris Ganter defeated Cole Polistina 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Ocean City's Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes defeated Josh Gatesman-John Terista 6-2, 6-1
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Vincent Polistina 6-3, 6-2; Chris Ganter d. Cole Polistina 6-3, 6-3; Tracy Steingard d. Santino Casale 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Josh Gatesman-John Terista 6-2, 6-1; Luke Wagner-Ethan Meron d. Raylen Weaver and Jake Holzman 7-6 (7-3), 6-1
Records: Ocean City 2-0; St. Augustine 1-1
Southern Reg. 5, Brick Memorial 0
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Drew Forfar 6-2, 7-5; Sean Kahl d. Nicolas Stracher 6-1, 6-4; Rohil Gandhi d. Aksh Patel 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: Connor Addiego-Joseph Woehr d. Owen Rodriguez-Aidan Marotta 6-0, 6-1; Sam Fierra-Louis Donahower d. John Zigrest and Shub Patel 6-0, 6-2
Records: Southern 3-0; Brick 1-1
Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Wildwood Catholic 2
Singles: David Aragon WC d. Matt Eck 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; Destin Gomes L d. David Aragon 6-1, 6-1; Dustin Nguyen, L d. David Aragon 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Moustafa Nasr-Alex Sinex L d. David Aragon-David Aragon 6-1, 7-6; David Aragon-David Aragon WC by forfeit
Records: Lower 2-0; Wildwood Catholic 0-1
Millville 5, Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Singles: Matthew Sooy d. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-1; Paul Azari M d. Alan Mejia 6-3, 6-2; Russell Corson d. Vincent Zheng 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy-Parker Swift d. Michael Do-Zachary Borden 6-0, 6-4; John Abdill-Ethan Dalgleish d. Victor Nguyen-Ari Haubois 3-6, 6-2, 10-1
Records: Millville 3-0; EHT 0-2
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
