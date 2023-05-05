Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes and Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman won their doubles matches to lead the Ocean City High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over previously undefeated Cumberland Regional in a nonconference match Friday.
In first doubles, Pat Lonergan and Barnes beat Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy 6-1, 6-3. In second doubles, Steingard and Bowman defeated Chase Sheppard and Angel Perez 6-0, 6-0.
In first singles, Cumberland's Samuel Falk beat Charles DiCicco 6-1, 6-4.
Ocean City improved to 9-1. The Colts fell to 13-1.
Singles: Samuel Falk C d. Charles DiCicco 6-1, 6-4; Chris Ganter OC d. Luke Fischer 6-0, 6-4; Perry Stanger C d. Sawyer Lomax 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-5)
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes OC d. Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy 6-1, 6-3; Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman OC d. Chase Sheppard and Angel Perez 6-0, 6-0
Middle Twp. 4, Pitman 1
Singles: Simon Hardin M d. Maddox Marker 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Justin Wen M d. Cole Kelly 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-2; Chase Rollins P d. Markos Sakoulas 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Steve Berrodin and Will Casterline M d. Aiden Hausmann and Max Pappalardo 6-2, 6-0; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen M d. Matthew Bauman and Ethan Loudner 6-0, 6-0
Records: Middle 7-4; Pitman 11-3
Pinelands Reg. 4, Point Pleasant Borough 1
Singles: Ashish Gainder PR d. Teofil Rapach 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1); Aiden Falduto PR d. Jackson Kuster 6-3, 6-3; Ty Kline, Pinelands, def. Jared Drewes 6-0, 6-4
Doubles: Brett Leschinski and Chase Norling PP d. Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill 6-0, 6-1; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz PR d. Max Dyba and Jared Elliott 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2)
Records: Pinelands 14-2; Point Pleasant 11-3
Vineland 5, Schalick 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Jayson Cagle 6-0, 6-0; Dev Patel d. George Gould 6-4, 7-5; Lawrence Hill d. Chris Soyring 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Rohan Patel and Michael Cagno V d. Jesus Espinoza and Conor O'Toole 6-2, 6-0; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro V d. David Santana and Rocky Monticolo 6-3, 6-0
Records: Vineland 7-5; Schalick 2-10
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
