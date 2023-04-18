Kelsea Cooke, Delainey Sutley, Amelia Govern and Ryan Cooke each scored three goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to an 18-7 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday at the Red Raiders' Tennessee Avenue Fields.

Sutley led with a game-high 12 draw controls. Madison Wenner had three assists and scored twice for the Red Raiders (3-2), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Gracie Pierce scored two and had an assist. Brynn Culmone scored two.

Eliza Billingham scored five for the Panthers (1-3). Maddyn McAnaney scored twice.

Atlantic City 13, Cedar Creek 12: The Vikings (3-0) led 12-5 at halftime. The Pirates (2-3) outscored Atlantic City 7-1 in the second half but were unable to complete the comeback. Mia McColl scored eight and had an assist for Cedar Creek. Cierra Sansone scored twice, and Carlene Mains and Isabella Cote each scored once. Emily Winterbottom had an assist. Sierra Sketers made four saves.

No. 5 Southern Reg. 17, Lacey Twp. 7: Delaney Falk scored seven goals and added two assists, earning her 100th career point, for the Rams (5-2), who are No. 5 in the Elite 11. Deirdre Jones had four assists and three goals. Izzy Muti scored three. Avery Smith had two goals and two assists. Callie Seik scored once. Adyson Griffin made two saves.

Zoey Smith scored all seven goals for the Lions (1-4). Abby McPherson added two assists. Maeve Meehan made 23 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 13, Oakcrest 0: Gabby Eaise scored four for the Villagers (4-2). Gabby Celli added five ground balls, three assists and two goals. Rylie Gemberling scored three and had an assist. Lucia Visalli scored once and had an assist. Grace McMahon, Jenna D'Orio and Alex Sirakides each scored once. Brooke Callan and Kaleigh Matlack each made a save.

Fatima Sougoufara made six saves for Oakcrest (0-4).

No. 6 Holy Spirit 17, Lower Cape May Reg. 4: Hanna Watson had six assists and added four goals for the Spartans (4-0). Maddie Abbott scored four and had three assists. Kendall Murphy scored four and added two assists. Brielle Soltys led with 11 draw controls to go with three goals and three assists. Sienna Calhoun and Maren DePersenaire each scored once, and Lauren Cella had an assist. Marissa Gras made two saves.

Ainsley Reed scored two for Lower (1-2). Nora Shoffler and Olivia Lewis each scored once.

Millville 11, Absegami 10: Brooke Powers scored four goals for the Thunderbolts (1-4). Maren Woodman added two goals and two assists. Ayla Gomez and Melania Tomlin each had two assists and scored once. Bryn Andres and Julia Thompson each scored once.

The Braves fell to 1-3.

Mainland Reg. 17, Egg Harbor Twp. 2: Avery Notaro scored four goals for the Mustangs (3-3). Eva Blanco scored three and had two assists. Lani Ford scored three and had an assist. Ava Sheeran scored three, and Jane Meade added two. Sheeran had eight draw controls and six ground balls. Kylie Kurtz made one save.

Skyler Wood and Angelina Petracci scored for the Eagles (0-4). Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made 16 saves.