Ocean City swim teams sweep Ridley in first meet of 2022

But the Green Raiders took first in five races, including four in a row from the 200 individual medley through the 100 freestyle. Ridley's Shane Eckler and Eric Boeckx each had two individual wins.

The Ocean City girls team took first place in every race except one, and Olivia Scherbin (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Callie Bellwoar (400 freestyle, 100 backstroke) had individual doubles. Ryan Cooke, Rachel Stauffer and Abby Hays added individual wins, and Ryan Cooke, Abby Hays, Lilly Teofanova, Scherbin, Stauffer andd Sophia Petrov each contributed to two relay victories.

"I liked having a morning meet," said Scherbin, a 17-year-old senior from Margate. "It got the day off to a good start, and we had all our energy since we didn't have to go through a whole school day. My times weren't my best, but they were pretty close, and I was happy. The season is going well. We've only lost one meet (to Egg Harbor Township 107-63), and we didn't have our whole team. We'll only get better by the end."

Ocean City girls coach Ian Keyser said it was good for his team to swim against a team it hadn't previously seen