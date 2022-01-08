Ocean City swim teams sweep Ridley in first meet of 2022

OCEAN CITY — The boys and girls swimming teams of Ocean City and Ridley high schools first connected on social media and now plan to face each other in annual dual meets.
The first installments of the series began at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, the regularly scheduled practice times for Ocean City.
The Ocean City boys beat Ridley 98-72; the O.C. girls won 110.5-59.5.
The Ocean City boys team improved to 6-1, and the girls team upped its mark to 5-1. Ridley, of Folsom, Pennsylvania, fell to 3-3 in boys swimming. The Ridley girls dropped to 2-4.
Ocean City is the Red Raiders, and Ridley is the Green Raiders. Another interesting coincidence is that Ridley competes in the Central Athletic League, which like O.C.'s Cape-Atlantic League, is the CAL.
Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath and Ridley boys and girls coach Kevin Pierce followed each other on Twitter and came up with the idea to have the meets.
"We want to make it an annual thing, with them coming to our place next year," Pierce said. "We left today at 5:30 a.m. Some of our kids' families had houses (at the Shore), and they stayed over.
"We have a lot of really close meets coming up, and swimming Ocean City will help us."
McGrath thought it was the first time Ocean City ever swam against a Pennsylvania school.
"It was something different," McGrath said. "Swimming goes by a set schedule, but we lost a meet with Cherokee due to the snow. Having a meet with a Pennsylvania school was very cool, and we squeezed it in."
The Ocean City boys 200 freestyle relay team qualified for the state Meet of Champions with a time of 1 minute, 42.8 seconds, a tenth of a second off the school record. The Red Raiders' swimmers were Nick Bianchi, Gavin Neal, Jackson Agnellini and Pat Armstrong.
O.C. junior Matt Woodside had a big day, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:05.43, a personal best by four seconds, and taking the 400 freestyle in 4:27.67, a personal best by six seconds.
"It was different to have a meet in the morning, but it went well," said Woodside, a 16-year-old Ocean City resident. "I swim in the morning with my club team (the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks) on weekends. It's always good to drop time. I swam every day during our winter break, and that got me back on track."
Ocean City's CJ Denn won the 100 backstroke by 4 inches over teammate Mike Kelly, and Neal captured the 100 breaststroke by more than seven seconds. Denn, Neal, Pat Armstrong and Agnellini won the 200 medley relay, and O.C. also took second in the race to go up 12-2.
But the Green Raiders took first in five races, including four in a row from the 200 individual medley through the 100 freestyle. Ridley's Shane Eckler and Eric Boeckx each had two individual wins.
The Ocean City girls team took first place in every race except one, and Olivia Scherbin (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Callie Bellwoar (400 freestyle, 100 backstroke) had individual doubles. Ryan Cooke, Rachel Stauffer and Abby Hays added individual wins, and Ryan Cooke, Abby Hays, Lilly Teofanova, Scherbin, Stauffer andd Sophia Petrov each contributed to two relay victories.
"I liked having a morning meet," said Scherbin, a 17-year-old senior from Margate. "It got the day off to a good start, and we had all our energy since we didn't have to go through a whole school day. My times weren't my best, but they were pretty close, and I was happy. The season is going well. We've only lost one meet (to Egg Harbor Township 107-63), and we didn't have our whole team. We'll only get better by the end."
Ocean City girls coach Ian Keyser said it was good for his team to swim against a team it hadn't previously seen
"This was the first meet of the new year, and it was a great way to shake the dust off," Keyser said. "It (swimming Ridley) started with Shane and Kevin, and I was very glad when they told me about it. The girls swam well. This sets us up for a great second half of the season."
