The Ocean City High School boys tennis team won both doubles matches on the way to a 3-2 win over Haddonfield in a nonconference match.
In first doubles, Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes and Tracy Steingard defeated Asher Fred and Aaron Keith 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles, Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman defeated Jack Carr and Nick Patterson 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Ocean City's Chris Ganter beat Chase Degillio 6-0, 6-3 in second singles.
Singles: Jack Gilmore H d. Charles DiCicco 6-4, 7-5; Chris Ganter OC d. Chase Degillio 6-0, 6-3; Matt Murschell, H d.Sawyer Lomax 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Pat Lonergan-Jackson Barnes OC d. Asher Fred-Aaron Keith 6-0, 6-2; Tracy Steingard-Colin Bowman OC d. Jack Carr-Nick Patterson 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
Southern Reg. 3, Jackson Memorial 2
Singles: Callan Granito J d. Paul Schriever 6-0, 6-3; Lucas Tobias J d. Sean Kahl N/A; Rohil Gandhi S d. Rahil Patel 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Sam Fierra-Matt Pleyn S d. Matt Pushko-Trey Arico 6-4, 6-1; Jack Marano-Justin Cromwell S d. Carl Hager-Aarav Patel 7-6, 6-4
Records: Southern 5-0; Jackson 0-1
Pinelands Reg. 5, Jackson Liberty 0
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Milton Rojas Bentiz 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Johnathon Debow 6-0, 6-0; Ty Kline d. Zadyn Evans 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Lucas Goodwin-Kai Santa Cruz d. Nick Dantonio-Isael Rojas Benitiz 6-0, 6-1; Ian Cahill-Brady Fence d. Troy Dunn-Evan Urban 6-1, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 4-0; Jackson 0-3
