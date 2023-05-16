Brooke Douglas struck out 11 and allowed four hits in six innings to lead the Ocean City High School softball team to a 4-3 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

The Red Raiders have won seven straight games.

Carlee Hiddeman went 2 for 3 with a run for the Red Raiders (18-7). Anna McCabe and MacKenzee Segich each singled and scored. Kara Hender also scored. Jessica Mooney and Brooke Douglas each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Mooney also pitched two innings and struck out two.

The Braves fell to 11-10.

Mainland Reg. 6, Cedar Creek 4: Bella Virgili hit a solo homer for the Mustangs (7-9).

Joslyn Adams went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Ava Jamison went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Rayna Molina went 2 for 2 with a double and scored twice. Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game and struck out eight.

Cedar Creek fell to 6-12.

No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 13, Hammonton 3: Madison Biddle struck out 11 and allowed six hits in a complete game to earn the win.

She also went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Sofia Spatocco went 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, six RBIs and four runs for the Eagles (19-1), who are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Kaci Velardi went 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI. Mary Del Re went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Alexa Panagopoylos hit a solo homer for Hammonton (7-12). With her performance, she set Hammonton single-season (11) and career (24) home run records. Sophia Vento singled, scored a run and had an RBI. Gracie Ravenkamp singled and had an RBI. Ravenkamp struck out three in a complete game.

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Atlantic City 3: Emma Douglas pitched a complete game, struck out 14 and allowed just for hits to earn the win.

Mackenzie Hyland went 3 for 4 with two runs for the Villagers (10-7). Tori Wareham singled and had two RBIs. Samantha Mazzone scored twice. Kayla Jackson had an RBI and a run. Natalie Bachman drove in one.

Kendra Levine struck out seven and allowed five hits in a complete game for Atlantic City (5-13). Yeannelly Sosa went 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs. Kendra Levine went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kayla Barrie had an RBI.

ACIT 16, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Brianna Casiano struck out four in three innings to earn the win, and Mia Sarni had three strikouts in one inning of relief for the combined no-hitter.

Bailey Passalaqua went 2 for 3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs for the Red Hawks (8-11). Sarah LoVullo doubled, scored twice and drove in one. Emma Feehan scored two runs and drove in one. Carolina Bernard and Samantha Passalaqua each scored three. ACIT scored 11 in the first inning.

Rebecca Baldwin struck out one in three innings for Lower (10-10).

Cape May Tech 23, Pleasantville 6: Devin Muir went 4 for 5 with a homer, four runs and three RBIs for the Hawks (4-12).

Amanda Daino went 3 for 4 with a homer, six RBIs and three runs. Kayleigh Rhodes went 3 for 5 with two runs. She also struck out five in two innings. Brianna McNair drew three walks and scored three. Marley Wetzel had two runs and an RBI. Sheyla Bautista added two RBIs and a run.

The Greyhounds fell to 2-14.

No. 11 St. Joseph 11, Millville 2: Abby Willis homered twice and had five RBIs for the Wildcats (16-5).

Jenna Calchi hoad two hits, including a homer, and added two RBIs. Macie Jacquet went 3 for 4 with two runs. Ava Fisher struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in a complete game. Brooke Tyndale singled and scored twice. Isabella Ramos singles, scored a run and had an RBI.

Kendall Sooy singled and had a run for Millville (8-11). Novalee Bybel singled and had an RBI.

No. 3 Clayton 21, Wildwood 0: Allyson Koerner struck out 12 and gave up zero hits in four scorless innings to earn the win for the Clippers (21-1), who are No. 3 in the Elite 11.

Meadow Lake went 4 for 5 with six RBIs and a run. Allyson Koerner went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Wildwood fell to 4-8.

Delsea Reg. 5, Cumberland Reg. 2: Gianna Dougherty struck out 16 and allowed six hits in a complete game to earn the win.

Kylee Reissek went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Colts (4-12), Jenna Burgmann pitched a complete game and struck out six. Katelyn Edminster went 3 for 3 with a run. Kennedy Grim walked and had an RBI. Alicea Seitzinger went 2 for 3.