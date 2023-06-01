The fifth-seeded Shawnee High School softball team scored three runs in the top of ninth inning Wednesday en route to a 5-2 victory over top-seeded Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.

Madison Parola homered to give the Renegades (15-9) a 3-2 lead. Her blast was followed up by two more runs as Shawnee earned a berth in the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday at second-seeded Moorestown.

Ocean City (20-9) scored two in the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Carlee Hiddeman went 2 for 3 with a homer. Anna McCabe also scored. Shawnee scored two in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. Jessica Mooney struck out 14 and allowed four hits in eight innings for the Red Raiders. Brooke Douglas struck out three in one innings.

S.J. Group II semifinals

(2) Cinnaminson 3, (11) Cedar Creek 1: Liz Martin allowed just four hits and struck out three in six innings for Cedar Creek. Allison Amadio drove in Ella Marano for in the sixth inning for the Pirates (10-13), who outhit Cinnaminson 5-4. For the winners, Hannah Derbyshire went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. Derbyshire also struck out seven in a complete game. Cinnaminson travels to top-seeded and defending champion Haddon Heights in the final Saturday.