Ocean City shuts out Cedar Creek in divisional game: Late Tuesday roundup

Kai Lindsay scored in the second half to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

Tanner Bell assisted on the winning goal.

Logan Smith made three saves for the Red Raiders (2-0). Kyle O’Connor made one for the Pirates (1-1-1).

Middle Twp. 9, St. Joseph 1: Steven Berrodin and CJ Heun each scored twice for the Panthers (3-0). Will Casterline and Tommy Shagren each added two assists. Vincent Povio, Eddie Hirsch, Lucas Matthews, Matt Sgrignioli and Simon Hardin each scored once. The Wildcats fell to 0-2.

ACIT 4, Vineland 1: Trisdell Scott, Axel Mayren, Samuel Olarte and Gavin Caracciolo each scored for ACIT (1-1). Benny Sanchez added four assists. George Nikos made nine saves. The Fighting Clan fell to 0-2.

Girls soccer

Holy Spirit 8, Buena Reg. 0: Hailey Mastro scored three and had an assist for the Spartans (2-0). Ella Petrosh, Jordan Finnerty, Marissa Gras and Taylor Murphy each had a goal and an assist. Ava Catona scored once. Riley McNulty added an assist. Kieran Brewster made two saves. Millinda Marigliano made one. The Chiefs fell to 0-2.

Absegami 4, Wildwood Catholic 0: Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice and had an assist for the Braves (1-1). Julia Hartman scored once. Gianna Baldino added an assist. For the Crusaders (1-1), Grace Murphy made 22 saves.

Middle Twp. 6, Bridgeton 0: Ciara DiMauro and Gracie Repici each scored twice for the Panthers (2-0). Eva DiMitrov and Chloe Frame each had a goal and an assist. Carmen O'Hara added an assist. Angelina Lorenzo made two saves. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2.

Pitman 7, Wildwood 2: Riley Sharpnack and Sofia Caliari each scored twice for Pitman (1-2). Miya Villari made eightsaves. Kaydence Oakley scored for the Warriors (0-2).

Toms River South 3, Southern Reg. 0: Gianna Curci scored twice for Toms River South (1-0-1). Delaine Wilkenson made four saves. For the Rams (0-3), Leah Morrin made 10 saves. Ella DeSimone made six.

Girls volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The Rams (2-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-15. Molly Regulski finished with 21 assists and four service points. Anna Malandro added eight service points, five aces and four digs. Jordyn Hamlin had 12 kills, eight service points, five digs and three aces. Kaya Nascimento added seven digs and seven service points.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lakewood 0: The visiting Wildcats won with scores of 25-9 and 25-8. Madison Houseworth had 11 digs, 11 service points and five aces for Pinelands (2-0) and Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 18 assists. Emma Savich and Olivia Benson had seven and six kills, respectively. Lakewood fell to 1-2.