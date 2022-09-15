Ocean City scores twice in 2nd half, beats Hammonton in divisional game: Roundup

Emily Benson and Ashley Rhodes each scored a goal to lead the Ocean City High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

The undefeated Red Raiders (3-0) are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

The Blue Devils (0-5) led 1-0 at halftime. Juliana Dogostino scored off an assist from Reilyn Carr. Emma Peretti made 18 saves.

Millville 6, ACIT 0: Sadie Drozdowski scored three and added an assist for the Thunderbolts (2-0). Cali Sloan scored twice and had an assist. Ayla Gomez scored once. Alexis West and Kiomara Batista each had an assist. Gabby Wheatly made one save. Millville led 5-0 at halftime.

Sydney Prince made 13 saves for the Red Hawks (1-3).

Wildwood 6, Overbrook 2: Kaydence Oakley scored all six goals for the Warriors (1-2). Sophia Wilber had four assists. Litzy Morales and Kaliah Sumlin each had an assist. Janet Gonzalez made four saves. Wildwood outshot Overbrook 21-8.

Middle Twp. 7, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1: The Panthers (3-0) led 5-0 at halftime. Carley Volkmann scored for the Villagers (1-3). Anya Collazo made four saves. No further information was available.

No. 11 Gloucester Tech 4, Cumberland Reg. 1: Rhea Olmedo scored twice for Gloucester Tech (1-2), which is No. 11 in The Elite 11. Morgan Riley made four saves. Bridget Hitchner scored for the Colts (2-2). Gianna Capelli made 23 saves.

Jackson Liberty 3, Barnegat 0: Chelsea Lavezzo, Delaney Spalthoff and Allison Wehner each scored for Jackson Liberty (4-0), which out shot the Bengals 10-4. Camryn Wiese made five saves. For Barnegat (2-2), Angelica Laudati made seven saves.

Boys soccer

Oakcrest 1, Pleasantville 1 2OT: The Greyhounds (1-1-1) and the Falcons (2-0-2) went to two overtimes, but the intense battle ended in a draw. Jack O’Brien scored in the first minute for Oakcrest. Anthony Perdomo scored off a penalty kick in the 17th minute for Pleasantville.

Atlantic City 10, Wildwood Catholic 0: Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and Jose Zuleta each scored three goals and added two assists for the Vikings (0-3). Kervening Thelistin scored once and had an assist. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo, Axel Aguirre-Pastrana, Jared Ramirez and Damien Rosato each scored once. Alexander De La Cruz-Vargas had two assists. Ivan Cordoba made three saves.

Atlantic City led 8-0 at halftime.

Jack Cavenas made 14 saves for the Crusaders (0-3).

Gloucester Tech 3, Cumberland Reg. 1: David Frew, Braden Achuff and Mike Stanwood scored for Gloucester Tech (2-1). Evan Pavelik made one save. Joe Santiago scored off an assist from Justen Pace for the Colts (0-3-1). Perry Stanger made five saves.

Girls volleyball

Hammonton 2, Oakcrest 0: The Blue Devils (1-3) won by set scores of 29-27, 26-24. Tiffany Paretti finished with eight assists, five service points, four kills and three digs. Yesvi Patel added nine digs and five service points. Madelena Erman had a team-leading 10 service points. Mia Ranieri added sicx service points and three aces. Cara Rivera had six assists, three service points, two kills and two digs.

The Falcons fell to 1-3.

No. 6 Pinelands Reg. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The Wildcats (4-0) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-13. Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with 15 assists, three kills and two digs. Olivia Benson added 11 service points, seven digs, six kills and two aces. Eva Pollak had 10 digs. Jill Becker added nine service points and six aces. Madison Houseworth had nine digs.

Pinelands in No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Ava Perrelli had six aces and five digs for Manchester Township (1-2).