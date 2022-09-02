Ocean City rallies to stun Mainland Regional 21-20

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School football team appeared to be one play away from a demoralizing 0-2 start Thursday night.

It turns out the Red Raiders were a play away from an uplifting, season-changing win.

Jon Moyer made a pivotal interception, Riley Gunnels threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jack Hoag, and Duke Guenther scored the winning TD as Ocean City rallied to beat rival Mainland Regional 21-20.

“This is a huge turning point for our team,” Hoag said. “Coming out and playing our rivals and proving everybody wrong. That’s huge for us.”

Ocean City trailed Mainland 20-7 late in the third quarter. Guenther scored the winning TD on a 29-yard run with 9 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game. J.P. Foster booted the extra point that accounted for the one-point difference.

Not many in the South Jersey high school football community had faith in the Red Raiders coming into Thursday’s game because six days earlier they had lost their season opener 20-0 to Neshaminy (Pennsylvania).

“This means a lot, especially after last week,” Gunnels said. “It’s a major bounce back game. Everyone sees what we’re fully capable of after this win. Everybody’s energy stayed up throughout the whole game, and no one put their heads down.”

Fans packed the bleachers on one of the last nights of the summer tourist season to watch these rivals play. It’s a big deal when these neighboring schools meet in any sport. It’s an especially big deal in football.

The Ocean City/Mainland rivalry has been dubbed “the Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield. Mainland leads the overall series 28-23.

On Thursday, the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, physically dominated the first three quarters.

Mainland running back Ja’Briel Mace ran for 134 yards and two TDs in the first quarter alone. Mustangs running back/quarterback Cohen Cook finished with 110 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Gunnels had to scramble to buy time to throw on just about every pass attempt. Mainland sacked him four times. Mustangs junior linebacker Hunter Watson had a sack and recovered a fumble. Ocean City had negative-18 rushing yards through the first three quarters.

Ocean City was teetering late in the third quarter. It seemed as if one more first down would give Mainland complete control.

Instead, the Red Raiders stayed close behind the arm of Gunnels, who completed 20 of 34 passes for 335 yards. His 2-yard TD pass to Hoag (five catches for 137 yards) cut Mainland’s lead to 20-14 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks around,” Hoag said. “It’s easy to catch the ball when he’s throwing.”

Momentum turned in Ocean City’s favor early in the fourth quarter when Moyer intercepted a Mainland halfback option pass.

“I heard everybody call ‘ball,’ ” Moyer said. “I turned around, and I knew I could get it. I had to go for it. I ran it back as far as I could. It definitely kept our sideline motivated to stay energized.”

Ocean City then somehow rediscovered its running game.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Guenther carried five times for 40 yards in the fourth quarter, including the winning TD run. He had just one carry for 1 yard in the first three quarters.

“I saw a seam,” Guenther said of his TD. “I went right through it, and I scored.”

The Red Raiders, defense made sure the lead held up. Ocean City junior linebacker Nick Layton made a key tackle for a loss to help stop one Mainland fourth-quarter drive. Senior defensive back Ricky Wetzel picked off a Mainland pass in the final minute to clinch the win.

The Red Raiders posed for a photograph with the trophy that goes to the winner of this rivalry game.

There were plenty of smiles. There was also an air of relief. No high school football team wants to start 0-2.

"A lot of unproven guys came through," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "Now we're riding a big wave. To win a game like this in this environment, great crowd, great high school football game."