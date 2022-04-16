Ocean City rallies past Cherokee in boys lacrosse; Prep's Marco Levari pitches no-hitter: Roundup

Pat Grimley scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 9-8 victory over Cherokee in a nondivision game Saturday.

The Red Raiders (5-3) are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (2-2) is No. 7. Ocean City trailed 7-5 after three quarters but outscored Cherokee 3-1 in the fourth to force overtime.

Nick Volpe scored three and had two assists for the Red Raiders. Jack Davis scored two. Dom Guerrera had three assists. John Moyer scored once. Cole Young added an assist. Dylan Dwyer won 18 of 19 faceoffs and had seven ground balls.

Paul Tjoumakaris had a team-leading eight ground balls. Ryan Ireland and Davis each added six. Grimley and Guerrera each had four. Winfield Dunn made eight saves.

Ocean City will host Don Bosco Prep (4-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Stadium. Last spring, Don Bosco won the state Non-Public A and Tournament of Champions titles. Ocean City captured its first South Jersey Group III title in 2021.

Wall Twp. 8, No. 1 Southern Reg. 1: Ryan Sininsky scored for the Rams (6-1), who suffered their first loss this season. Tyler Sininsky, Ryan’s brother, made eight saves. Southern trailed 4-1 at halftime. Matt Dollive had three goals and three assists for Wall (7-1).

Softball

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 1, No. 8 Lenape 0: Madison Dollard pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits for the Eagles (8-0), who are ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Sofia Spatocco homered in the second inning, and the Eagles were able to hang onto that early lead for the rest of the game. Sienna Walterson, Kiki Schlemo, Kayla Dollard and Natalia Stewart each had one hit for EHT.

For Lenape (4-1), Maya Knasiak pitched a complete game and struck out six. Lenape is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11.

Buena Reg. 5, Williamstown 4: Emily D’Ottavio pitched a complete game and struck out seven for the Chiefs (5-4). Camryn Johnson doubled to score the tying run, and Julia Sheridan hit an RBI single for the go-ahead run. Kendal Bryant doubled twice and drove in two. Madison Hand also had two hits. For Williamstown (3-6), Jessica Gramley had two RBIs, and Marissa Whitelaw pitched a complete game.

Baseball

No. 1 St.Augustine Prep 5, Old Bridge 1: Marco Levari struck out six and walked three in his second no-hitter of the season. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the undefeated Hermits (6-0) scored all of their runs to pull out the victory. Kyle Neri hit a three-run homer, and Levari hit a two-run triple in the late rally. Levari went 2 for 3.

Justin Herbstman, the losing pitcher, struck out 12 for Old Bridge (5-5).

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 7, Vineland 4: The Eagles (5-1) scored three in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Fighting Clan. Vineland (3-3) had tied the game in the top of the sixth. For EHT, Justin Sweeney had two RBIs, scored twice and doubled. Umir Cozart also drove in two. Anthony Colon pitched three innings to earn the win.

Xavier Cortez had two RBIs, singled and scored a run for the Fighting Clan. Enzo Descalzi scored once and had an RBI. Benedetto Andreoli struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Girls lacrosse

Bishop Eustace 12, Our Lady of Mercy 6: Fiona Lockhart and Mina Lockhart each scored twice for the Villagers (2-2). Gabby Eaise, Anissa Serafine and Ally Reidenbach each added one goal. For Bishop Eustace (5-2), Jordan Roessler scored five and had two assists. Morgan Karley made nine saves.

Barnegat 18, Pinelands Reg. 5 (Thurs.): Alyson Sojak for the Bengals (3-0). Savia Singh scored three. Calli Dunn had seven assists and scored twice. Hailee Lutz added two goals and two assists. Giana Germano, Isabel Guiro, Samantha Manco and Alexis Jasen each scored once. Emalie Menegus made 13 saves.

The Wildcats fell to 2-4.

Southern Reg. 16, Jackson Memorial 2 (Thurs.): Rylee Johnson scored five and had three assists for the Rams (7-1). Delaney Falk scored four. Sophia Cooney scored three and had an assist. Katie Braun, Ayla Cozzone, Emma Gallaro and Skylar Falk each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made nine saves. For Jackson Memorial (3-3), Sophia Devaney and Nicole Pappalardo each scored.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0 (Thurs.): The undefeated Rams (9-0) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-11. Angelo Addiego led with 22 assists, six service points and six digs. Lucas Kean added 10 kills. Nick Piserchia had seven digs and two assists. For Toms River North (2-3), Jake Nagle had 10 digs.

Manchester Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1 (Thurs.): Manchester (6-0) won by set scores of 13-25, 25-18, 25-23. Wojciech Szczech led with 25 assists. For the Wildcats (2-2), Ryan McCorry had 16 digs. Dan Brunke added 16 assists and eight service points. Brogan Duelly added 10 kills and two aces. Connor Bonicky had five digs and four kills. Ethan Woods added five kills,four blocks and four digs.

Boys tennis

Cedar Creek 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Sean Snyder d. Kyle Espina 6-0, 6-2; Chase Blanchard d. Thomas Pham 6-2, 6-0; Kyle O’Connor d. Brian Tran 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck d. Shrij Dave-Keagan Samuel 6-3, 7-5; Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky d. Angelo Cherquis-Lui Toga 6-0, 6-3

Records: Cedar Creek 5-1; Oakcrest 3-3

Southern Reg. 5, Jackson Memorial 0

Singles: Sean Kahl d. Lucas Tobias 6-1, 6-0; Paul Schriever by forfeit; Jon Beck d, Alex Harmon 4-6, 6-0

Doubles: Frank Staerk-Connor Addiego d. Carl Hager-Rahil Patel 6-2, 6-1; Mario Addiego-Dean DiRocco d. Roland McCaleb-Aarav Patel 6-2, 6-0

Records: Southern 4-3; Jackson 1-5

Middle Twp. 4, Absegami 1

Singles: Austin Snyder A sd Xander Hardin 6-1, 6-0; Justin Wen M d. Colin Morrissey 6-0, 6-1; Shane Kern M d. Phu Bach 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Will Casterline-Steve Berrodin M d. Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh 6-0, 6-1; Markos Sakoulas-Simon Hardin M d. Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput 6-0, 6-1

Records: Absegami 5-1, Middle 7-0

St. Augustine 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1

Singles: Donovan Sullivan E d. Vincent Polistina 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Tanner Roth SA d. Luis Geda 6-0, 6-3; Cole Polistina SA. Benjamin Zhang 6-2, 6-2D

Doubles: John Terista-Santino Casale SA d. Brian Zheng-Jimmy Zhuang 6-2, 6-1; Magnus Eisler-Warren Garland SA d. Michael Do-Kyle Tran 6-3, 6-1

Records: SA 1-5; EHT 2-3

Southern Reg. 182, Lacey Twp. 210

S: Alex Henbest 41, Landon Beirne 46, Aidan Paulhus 47, Kieran Chenoweth-Hafner 48

L: Connor Noon 48, Cole Stracensky 50, John Stevens 55, Edward Simonson 57

Records: Southern 6-0; Lacey 1-3

Boys and girls golf

Mainland Reg. 147, Ocean City 165

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

OC: Cameron Yoa 38, Race Myers 39, Isabella Freund 42, Garrett Rowand 46

MR: Jake Hennelly 35, Zach Freed 36, Xander Matik 37, Evan Goldberg 39

Birdies: Goldberg, Freed, Hennelly MR

Records: O.C. 4-2; Mainland 3-0

Lower Cape May Reg. 174, Bridgeton 277

L: Kevin Caulter 42, Kyle Rosselli 43, Andrew Barber 44, Jake Gardner 45

B: Gizzele Marroquin 68, Oscar Trinidad 69, Felix Escamilla 70, Aaliyah Anderson 70

Records: Lower 6-2; Bridgeton 0-5

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 214, Lacey Twp. 231

At Southern Regional (par 36)

LT: Madison Zrinski 50, Lily Hodgson 54, Erin Gavin 60, Kendall Evans 63, Haley Austin 63

SR: Mary Kate Reilly 50, Madelyn Beime 50, Ashley Pierson 56, Megan Caputo 58

Records: Lacey 3-3; Southern 214.

