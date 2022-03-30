Ocean City opens season strong, defeats Absegami

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team opened its season Wednesday in dominant fashion with an 18-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Ryan Cooke, Brynn Culmone, Madison Wenner, Gracie Pierce, Ally Leeds and Delainey Sutley each scored twice. Kelsea Cooke and Leeds each added two assists. Cooke led with five draw controls, while Racheli Levy-Smith added four.

Olivia Vanesko, Kelsea Cooke, Grace McAfee, Levy-Smith, Rebekah Long and Breanna Fabi each scored once. Culmone, Vanesko, McAfee, Pierce, Long and Sutley each added an assist.

Presley Green made one save.

Holy Spirit 10, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 7: Maddie Abbott and Hanna Watson each scored three for the Spartans (1-0). Maggie Cella scored twice. Emma Watson and Kira Murray each added one goal. Piper Martin made 11 saves. No further information about OLMA (0-1) was available.

Middle Twp. 15, Lower Cape May Reg. 14: The Panthers (1-0) rallied late and scored the final four goals of the game in the season-opening win. The Caper Tigers (0-1) hit the post with 10 seconds left in regulation. No further information was available.

Mainland Reg. 22, Atlantic City 2: The Mustangs (1-0) led 13-1 at halftime. Maddie Chapman and Bryn Swift scored for the Vikings (0-1). Swift added three ground balls and three draw controls. Chapman and Aubri Luckey had two ground balls. No further information was available.

Southern Reg. 14, Middletown North 0: The Rams (1-0) led 10-0 at halftime. Southern will look to continue this success Friday against Trinity Hall, which won the state Non-Public B championship last season. No further information was available.

Boys lacrosse

Ocean City 17, Absegami 2: Pat Grimley and Dom Guerrera each scored four and added two assists for the Red Raiders (1-0). Nick Volpe scored three and had three assists. Jack Davis scored three and had two assists. Dylan Dwyer won 19 of 20 faceoffs. Charlie Schutta, Chase Labarr and Aidan Walsh each scored once.

Gavin Neal and Winfield Dunn each made three saves. Cole Young, Ryan Ireland and John Moyer each had an assist.

Shaun Howey and AJ Silipena scored for the Braves (0-1).

Lower Cape May 12, Middle Twp. 7: Macky Bonner scored five for the Caper Tigers (1-0). Matt Brown scored four. Middle starts the season 0-1. No further information was available.

