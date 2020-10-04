 Skip to main content
Ocean City moves up to No. 8 in football Elite 11 ranking
Ocean City moves up to No. 8 in football Elite 11 ranking

spt_acfootball

Oakcrest High school visited Atlantic City High school for the start of football season. Atlantic City, NJ. October 2, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

The first week of the high school football season saw a bit of a shakeup to The Press Elite 11.

Toms River North and Camden are out after losses. Donovan Catholic and Cherokee are in after impressive wins.

St. Augustine Prep remains No. 1. In scheduling news, the Hermits announced they will host No. 3 Lenape on Nov. 25 – the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Both St. Augustine and Lenape had to cancel their scheduled season openers this past Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

What follows is this week’s ranking:

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

1. St. Augustine 0-0 (1): Did not play

2. Williamstown 1-0 (2): Beat Timber Creek 21-0

3. Lenape 0-0 (3): Did not play

4. Woodrow Wilson 1-0 (4): Beat Shawnee 34-27

5. Shawnee 0-1 (5): Lost to Woodrow Wilson 34-27

6. Hammonton 1-0 (6): Beat Millville 27-22

7. Holy Spirit 1-0 (7): Beat St. Joseph 18-6

8. Ocean City 1-0 (9): Beat Absegami 49-7

9. St. Joseph 0-1 (8): Lost to Holy Spirit 18-6

10. Donovan Catholic 1-0 (UR): Beat Brick Memorial 42-6

11. Cherokee (1-0 (UR): Beat Pennsauken 42-6

