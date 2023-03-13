Leading indoor track and field athletes from Ocean City and Mainland Regional high schools competed against some of the nation’s best over the weekend.

Ocean City’s Sophia Curtis finished third among 49 competitors in the Championship girls triple jump Saturday at the New Balance Nationals in Boston. The meet ran from Thursday through Sunday. The Championship division was the top level of competition.

Curtis, a junior, had a best distance of 41 feet, 3.25 inches and was named an All-American. The distance broke the South Jersey indoor triple jump record and the New Jersey junior class record. The previous junior mark of 41.25 was set by Keturah Orji, of Mount Olive, in 2013. Orji became a two-time Olympian.

“Sophia had an outstanding meet,” Ocean City coach Tim Cook said by email. “She had been working towards a big performance, and she did so on the biggest stage. Being named an All-American is a testament to the hard work she puts in day in and day out. I couldn’t be more proud of Sophia, and I am excited to see what the spring season brings.”

Curtis, a transfer student from Padua Academy in Delaware, is now ranked seventh in the nation in the high school girls triple jump, and she’s second all-time indoors or outdoors in New Jersey.

Cook brought four boys and four girls to the New Balance Meet. Mainland Regional assistant coach Dan Heyman took four Mustangs girls to the meet.

Mainland’s Sofia Day finished 28th in a field of 72 runners in the Championship girls 800 meters in 2 minutes, 14.25 seconds, the fastest indoors girls time ever by an Atlantic County girl, according to Mustangs coach Mike Colombo.

The Ocean City girls — Elaina Styer, AnnaMaria Marczyk, Callie Duff and Curtis— finished 11th in 36.35 in the Championship girls shuttle hurdles relay. Each runner did a 55-meter hurdles leg.

The O.C. boys’ Matt Hoffman, Luke Halbruner, Kal Heyman and Nick Scarangelli won the Rising Stars division distance medley relay Friday in 10:39.5. Hoffman ran 1,200 meters, Halbruner 400, Heyman 800 and Scarangelli 1,600.

Scarangelli placed 30th in the Rising Stars boys mile Friday in 4:29.97. Styer was in the Championship girls high jump Saturday but did not clear the opening height of 5 feet, 4 inches.

“I was really happy with the performances from our kids in Boston,” Cook said. “The moment wasn’t too big for them; they were able to compete with the best in the country. As a staff, we really wanted the kids to get enjoy the weekend as a whole. We spent some time in Boston sight-seeing, going out to eat, and simply spending time as a team. Once it was time to compete, our kids locked in and gave their best.

“Much of the program’s success should be attributed to Assistant Coach Steve Hoffman. He is in charge of our distance group, however he helps out with the entire team.”

Mainland’s Gillian Lovett, Day, Ava McDole and Emma Preissman placed 14th among 24 in 9:50.83 on Sunday in the Rising Stars 4x800. Lovett finished eighth out of 73 in the Rising Stars 3,000 in 10:30.88.

Mainland’s Emma Crozier-Carole went to the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City on Sunday and finished fifth in the girls Emerging Elite 60-meter hurdles in 9.15 seconds.