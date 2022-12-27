Ocean City junior Julia Neff is The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year

Ocean City High School’s Julia Neff is a quick and talented forward who led the Red Raiders to another successful field hockey season this year.

Neff, a junior, scored a team-high 20 goals, including many in crucial moments, to help Ocean City go 14-4-2.

The Red Raiders topped the area with a No. 5 final ranking in The Press Elite 11 and won the first Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke called Neff the catalyst of the offense and a good playmaker in a season in which the Red Raiders played their usual tough schedule.

Neff is The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year.

“It feels pretty good (to be the Player of the Year),” said Neff, a 16-year resident of Seaville in Upper Township. “I’m really proud of everything, and I’m really proud of the season and how far we’ve all come.”

Neff wasn’t the area’s leading scorer, but her goals and assists turned a lot of games.

She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over rival Egg Harbor Township. She had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Cherokee and scored the tying goal with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in regulation in a 2-2 tie with Rancocas Valley. Neff scored twice in a 5-0 win over Lenape. In the South Jersey Group III playoffs, she had two goals and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Pinelands Regional in a first-round game. She had three goals in an 8-1 quarterfinal win over Triton Regional. She scored once in an 8-0 CAL Tournament quarterfinal win against Cedar Creek.

O.C. beat host Hammonton 4-2 in the CAL Tournament final on Oct. 28. Neff assisted as Brooke Hanley scored the game’s first goal in the second minute of play, and the Red Raiders never trailed in the game. The teams had split a pair of regular-season games and tied for the CAL American Division title at 6-1-1 apiece.

“I think this year I brought up my confidence a lot, and when I got on the field I felt really confident that I could score a big goal,” Neff said. “We really just worked together well on a lot of shooting opportunities and finishing in the circle.”

Ocean City’s five regular-season nonleague opponents — West Essex, Rancocas Valley, Lenape, Cherokee and Shore Regional — finished with a combined record of 68-35-3.

“I think we did really well,” Neff said. “Obviously, I like winning the CAL Tournament and the CAL (division), and I think it all stems from the fact that we played really hard teams this year. When we started beating some of the harder teams out of conference, we got our confidence up to beat the teams in the CAL.”

Neff is now training for indoor track and field (she’s a sprinter). She played girls lacrosse the past two spring seasons but will switch to outdoor track in 2023.

Burke praised Neff for her leadership.

“Julia is a hard worker. She puts in a lot of time to get better at hockey,” Burke said. “She does clinics in the offseason and joined a club team (Uprise, of Voorhees) for the spring. She’s really dedicated, and that has shown in the past two seasons. She has experience, and she’s a leader. Our other forwards weren’t as experienced, and she showed them the ropes. She had high expectations and asked a lot of her teammates, and that was kind of what led to our success.”

Neff is the first non-senior to be The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year since the Red Raiders’ Rialee Allen won it as a junior in 2015. Allen was also the Player of the Year in 2016.

“Next year I’ll really try to be a leader on the field and lead the forward line and the offense,” Neff said. “I’ll try to get everyone communicating with each other and working together.”

Team of the Year

Ocean City finished No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, best of any local team. The Red Raiders scored 84 goals and gave up 24. They split two regular-season games with Hammonton and tied the Blue Devils for the CAL American Division title at 6-1-1 apiece. O.C., surprisingly seeded fourth, won the first CAL Tournament with victories over Cedar Creek (8-0), St. Joseph Academy (3-2) and Hammonton (4-2). Ocean City lost to state tournament rival Clearview Regional (the eventual South Jersey champion) 1-0 in an S.J. Group III semifinal. The Red Raiders lost 8-0 to eventual state Group II champion West Essex in the second game of the season but never gave up more than two goals again.

“They worked hard and worked for each other, and I’m proud of what the girls were able to accomplish this season,” Burke said. “I think we had a chip on our shoulder in the CAL Tournament because we were the No. 4 seed.

“Our tradition is a testament to the teams that have come before, with the foundation they have laid and the expectations every season.”

Coach of the Year

Burke is The Press Coach of the Year for having guided Ocean City to another successful season.

“I think it’s a testament to our entire staff. I certainly couldn’t do it singlehandedly,” said Burke, who has led the Red Raiders for the past six seasons. “It’s also because of my assistant coaches: Patty Pepe, Hailey Stack and Cass Kincaid, the booster parents, and every single girl on the team. It’s a testament to everyone involved to help support me and make our team successful. There are definitely a lot of good coaches and strong teams, and I think it’s a program recognition.”

