Ocean City improves to 2-0, win each race to beat Buena
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Ocean City improves to 2-0, win each race to beat Buena

Matthew Woodside won two individual races and swam a leg in the winning 200-meter medley relay to lead the Ocean City High School boys swimming team to a 97-33 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Thursday.

The Red Raiders (2-0) won every event. It was the Chiefs' first meet of the season. 

Woodside won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 12.52 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.30). Woodside, Gavin Neal, Nick Bianchi and Pat Armstrong won the 200 medley relay (1:48.86).

Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto, Brett Heritage, Andrew Koch won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.11. Bianchi finished first in the  50 freestyle (23.55). Heritage won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.02. 

Girls basketball

Eden Christian (Pennsylvania) 52, Atlantic Christian 36: Evangelina Kim led the Cougars with 11 points Friday. She grabbed four rebounds and added two steals. Paige Noble scored eight to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Maddie DeNick scored eight, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists.

Reyna Lewis scored five to go with three rebounds and three steals. Daniella Ajayi added three rebounds and two points. Rebecca Kelley grabbed two rebounds.

Swimming, bowling

Boys swimming

From Thursday

Ocean City 97, Buena Reg. 33

200 Medley Relay—OC (Matthew Woodside, Gavin Neal, Nick Bianchi, Pat Armstrong) 1:48.86

200 Freestyle—Brett Heritage OC 2:12.02

200 IM—Woodside OC 2:12.52

50 Freestyle—Bianchi OC 23.55

100 Butterfly—Michael Kelly 58.36

100 Freestyle—Armstrong OC 51.13

500 Freestyle—Brett Heritage OC 6:14.20

200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Tommy Armstrong, Bianchi, Kelly, Neal) 1:37.02

100 Backstroke—Woodside OC 1:00.30

100 Breaststroke—Kelly OC 1:10.84

400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto, Brett Heritage, Andrew Koch) 3:57.11

Records—Ocean City 2-0, Buena 0-1.

From Thursday

Vineland 94,

Middle Township 76

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay-V (Nick Mainiero, Lucas Merighi, Will Delgado, Mason Ganci) 2:09.40

200 Freestyle-Merighi V 2:13.86

20 IM-Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:30.30

50 Freestyle-Chase McCray MT 27.83

100 Butterfly-Acevedo MT 1:06.93

100 Freestyle-McCray MT 1:04.79

400 Freestyle-Merighi V 4:49.70

200 Freestyle Relay-MT (Acevedo, Vinny Povio, Justin Wen, McCray) 2:00.98

100 Backstroke-Mainiero V 1:14.08

100 Breaststroke-Delgado V 1:21.30

400 Freestyle Relay-V (Adam Jara, Michael Pantalione, Ryan Russo, Merighi) 4:31.26

Records—Vineland 2-0.

Girls bowling

Our Lady of Mercy 4, Pennsauken Tech 0 (from Thursday): O: Margaret Douglas (161, 429), Anya Collato (181, 424), Elisabeth Grant (121, 323); P: Leybe Jeronimo (131, 348), Marieli Torres (347, 149).

Records: OLMA 2-1, Pennsauken 0-4

ACIT 3, Deptford 1 (from Thursday): A: Lana Foo (160, 431), Kiara Flanagan (142, 414), Sabaina Bilewu (130, 329); D: Kennedy Davis (130, 366), Rebekah Wilen (161, 364).

Records: ACIT 3-0, Deptford 3-2

Boys bowling

ACIT 3, Deptford 1 (from Thursday): A: Leo Raebiger (197, 512), Jake Michael (195, 477), Dwayne Woodard (157, 442); D: Michael Marlar (207, 517); Kenneth Johnston (170, 431).

Records: ACIT 2-1, Deptford 2-3.

