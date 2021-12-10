Ocean City improves to 2-0, win each race to beat Buena

Matthew Woodside won two individual races and swam a leg in the winning 200-meter medley relay to lead the Ocean City High School boys swimming team to a 97-33 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Thursday.

The Red Raiders (2-0) won every event. It was the Chiefs' first meet of the season.

Woodside won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 12.52 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.30). Woodside, Gavin Neal, Nick Bianchi and Pat Armstrong won the 200 medley relay (1:48.86).

Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto, Brett Heritage, Andrew Koch won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.11. Bianchi finished first in the 50 freestyle (23.55). Heritage won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.02.

Girls basketball

Eden Christian (Pennsylvania) 52, Atlantic Christian 36: Evangelina Kim led the Cougars with 11 points Friday. She grabbed four rebounds and added two steals. Paige Noble scored eight to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Maddie DeNick scored eight, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists.

Reyna Lewis scored five to go with three rebounds and three steals. Daniella Ajayi added three rebounds and two points. Rebecca Kelley grabbed two rebounds.

