The Ocean City High School girls basketball team needs a new coach.

Stephanie Gaitley, who coached the Red Raiders last season and was The Press Coach of the Year, was named the Fairleigh Dickinson University women’s coach Friday morning.

Gaitley is an established NCAA Division I coach with a 684-389 record in 36 college seasons. Her teams have made 20 postseason appearances. Gaitley spent 11 seasons at Fordham University before taking over at Ocean City, her alma mater, last season. The Red Raiders finished 23-7 and won the South Jersey Group III championship.

Gaitley began a storied basketball life by playing at Ocean City for Pat Dougherty from 1974-78. Gaitley, then known as Stephanie Vanderslice, was a scoring and rebounding star, and the team went 100-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League during that time.

🏀 | Please join us in welcoming @Coachgaitley as the eighth head coach of @FDUKnightsWBB!Stephanie Gaitley arrives at #FDU following an 11-year stint as the head coach of Fordham, leading the Rams to nine postseason appearances.📰🔗 https://t.co/ccjUbYClQW pic.twitter.com/HC9rJpiWUa — FDU Knights (@FDUKnights) April 21, 2023

Ocean City is a perennial power, but whoever takes over the Red Raiders will be the program’s fourth head coach in four seasons.

Paul Baruffi stepped down after the 2021 season. He finished with a 429-129 record in 20 seasons. Baruffi led Ocean City to six Cape-Atlantic League championships, three CAL Tournament titles, eight S.J. Group III championships and one state Group III title.

Baruffi’s long-time assistant Mike Cappelletti coached the team in 2021-22, but the Board of Education voted in spring 2022 not to rehire him after some players and parents had complained about him at previous meetings.

That decision led to Gaitley getting the job.

Gaitley becomes the eighth women’s coach in FDU history. Gaitley’s sister, Coco, who was an Ocean City assistant this season, played at FDU from 1982-1985.

Gaitley takes over a program that finished 24-8 and lost in the Northeast Conference championship game. Angelika Szumilo, who coached FDU last season, was named the Iona coach earlier this week.

Gaitley will be formally introduced at an FDU press conference Monday.

"I am as excited today as I was when I got my first head coaching job," Gaitley said in a FDU release Friday. "I have gotten to know Brad (FDU athletic director Bradford Hurlbut) over the past few years and he was always so passionate about his vision for FDU. Everyone in the country saw that in the men's run in the tournament.

"When I visited, I felt a family atmosphere immediately. Ang (former head coach Angelika Szumilo) did a terrific job and we hope to build on her success. Basketball has taken me all over the world, but now FDU feels like home. I am excited about the future of FDU basketball and can't wait to get started!"

