Ocean City High School golfer Sam Ritti shot a 76 to capture the individual title Monday at the Cape May County Championships at the par-72 Shore Gate Golf Club.

Ritti, Cam Yoa (81) and Garrett Rowand and Alex Bayham (88 each) led the Red Raiders take home the team title with a score of 333. Ocean City's Logan Ochs shot a 93 to round out the top five scorers in the tournament. Cape May Tech's Joe Clark was sixth with a 99, and Middle Township's Jacob Radzieta (101) was eighth.

Wildwood Catholic's Ali Martino (117) was the individual female winner.

Lower Cape May Regional's Matthew Reiss (102), Randy Duley (107), and Alex Sekela and Cole Bada (110 each) led the Caper Tigers to a second-place finish with a 429. Cape May Tech's Clark, Gavin Clark (110), Justin Walker (113) and Robert McHale (119) led the Hawks to a third-place finish (441).

Wildcat Invitational

Mainland Regional took second place as a team Monday at the 2023 Wildcat Invitational at the par-72 LBI National Golf Course in Little Egg Harbor. The Mustangs scored 330, while winner Morristown-Beard scored a 323.

Morristown/Beard's Tommy Cotter won the individual title with an 80. Jackson Liberty's Josh Hybbeneth was second with an 81. Pinelands Regional's Brandan Tyhanic and Mainland's Daniel Herzchel were third and fourth, respectively. Both shot an 81. The Mustangs' Pat Foley shot an 81, and Keller Tannehill carded an 82.

Phil Stefanowicz (86) and Patrick Hiltner (92) were the other scorers for Mainland.

Seven golfers shot an 81, and the tiebreaker was on match of cards.

Point Pleasant Borough was third as a team (371). Pinelands was sixth (389), and Lacey Township was seventh (400). Oakcrest finished in ninth place (410).

Connor Noon (88) and Cole Stracensky (91) were the top two scorers for the Lions.

Other matches

Hammonton 203, West Deptford 210

H: Connor Eberly 39, Matthew Smith 39, Sean Flynn 41, Shane McSorley 42, Justin Vivadelli 42

W: Ryan Heenan 37, James Derocini 38, Joseph Gargin 41, Rocco Vespe 45, Brady Cobb 49

Note: The fifth golfer on each team was used as a tiebreaker.

Records: Hammonton 3-3; West Deptford 1-1

Deptford 180, Cumberland Reg. 223

D: Julian Boyer 37, Josh Rivera-Cohill 39, David Owens 49, Sean Cooper 55

C: Sam Thompson 50, William Cleaver 56, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 58, Braden Staffieri 59

Records: Deptford 1-0; Cumberland 0-3

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 211, Wall Twp. 239

S: Samantha Reilly 46, Madelyn Beirne 53, Ashley Pierson 56, Sophia Bates 56

W: Erin Farrell 58, Mikayla Spera 59, Rebecca Girardy 60, Madeleine McInnes 62

Records: Southern 6-0; Wall 4-5