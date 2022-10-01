Ocean City girls win team title at prestigious early-season meet

The Ocean City High School girls cross country team won a team title, and runners from Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township turned in impressive performances at the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park on Saturday.

Ocean City outscored second-place Old Tappan 90-120 to win the Varsity C team title.

Maeve Smith finished the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 43 seconds to finish 11th and lead Ocean City. Other top finishers for the Red Raiders were Chloe Care (12th in 20:56), Gabrielle Henry (24th in 21:23), Olivia Palmieri (25th in 21:24) and Frankie Ritzel (31st in 21:38). Lily Oliver, of Toms River South, won the individual Group C race in 18:51.

The invitational featured most of the state's top runners competing in several enrollment groups. It is an early-season preview of the state group championships and Meet of Champions, which are also run at Holmdel.

In other girls races, Gillian Lovett (19:24) and Sofia Day (19:47) of Mainland Regional finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Varsity B race. Their performance helped the Mustangs finish fourth in team scoring. Clearview's Abigail Kotran won in 19:04.

Michaela Schlemo, of Egg Harbor Township, finished third in the Varsity A race in 19:26. Emma Zawatski, of Freehold Township, won in 18:37.

In boys races, Fabian Ramales, of Southern Regional, ran 16:12 to finish sixth in the Varsity A race. Nick Kuenkel, of Cherokee, won in 15:56.

Nick Scarangelli, of Ocean City, finished third in the Varsity C race in 16:37. Jackson Levine, of Summit, ran 16:24 to win. Scarangelli’s effort helped Ocean City finish second to Summit in the team competition.

Jack Cura, of Lower Cape May Regional, ran 17:30 to finish third in the Varsity E race. Alexander Boyko of Cinnaminson won in 16:25.