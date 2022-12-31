 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Ocean City girls, Wildwood boys win at Boardwalk Classic: Roundup

Madelyn Adamson scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 32-19 victory over Bishop Eustace in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game Saturday at Wildwoods Convention Center. 

The Red Raiders (4-2) led 21-7 at halftime en route to their third straight win.  

Avery Jackson each scored six, and Maddy Monteleone added four. A'yanna Morton scored three. Allie Hudson, McKenna Chisholm and Tori Vliet each added two.

Lauren La Ratta. Hayley Noonan, Isabella Serrano and Frankie Sorino each scored three for Bishop Eustace (3-5).

Showcase Game

Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32: Cara McCoy scored 14 for the Bengals (3-4). She made three 3s. Emma Thornton scored eight, and Sydney Collins added four. Jermyria Weir (four each) and Olivia Carll (two) also scored.

Dangy Slomack scored 23 for Newark (5-1). Katerina Dakos added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Boys basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Wildwood 73, Tacony Academy Charter (Pa.) 35: Junior Hans scored a game-high 21 for the Warriors (6-0).

Jordan Fusik scored 17, and Alex Daniel added 11. Ryan Troiano scored six, and Brian Cunniff and Joey Mormile four each. Harley Buscham, Anthony Freeman, James Wyers, Chase Critchfield and Jordan Dozier (two each) also scored.

Kobe Butler scored 14 for Tacony. 

