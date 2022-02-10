Ocean City girls swimming wins playoff meet vs. Shawnee

OCEAN CITY — Senior Olivia Scherbin and freshman Abby Hays led the way for the Ocean City High School girls swimming team Thursday as the Red Raiders beat Shawnee 102-68 in a South Jersey Group B quarterfinal meet.

Ocean City, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-2. Shawnee, No. 11 in the Elite 11, finished the dual meet part of the season at 6-5.

The O.C. win set the fourth seeded Red Raiders up for a semifinal meet on Monday at top-seeded and fourth-ranked Mainland Regional.

The Red Raiders took first place in nine of 11 races in the meet against fifth-seeded Shawnee, which was at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Scherbin won the 200-meter freestyle by two body lengths in 2 minutes, 10 seconds and she won the 100 freestyle in 58.75 seconds. She anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay and led the off the victorious 400 freestyle relay.

“We were all really nervous,” said Scherbin, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “We knew Shawnee was a great team, and they were just below us in power points. But we went out and swam well. It was our last home meet, and we wanted to make the best out of it.”

Hays swam the breaststroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay, which gave O.C. the early lead. The others were Mia Buonadonna, Rachel Stauffer and Kelsea Cooke. Hays returned two races later to win the 200 individual medley by more than a length in 2:34.64. She clinched the win for the Red Raiders by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.01.

“It’s really awesome. Everybody was really pumped and swam great today,” said Hays, a 14-year-old Ocean City resident. “We were expecting a close meet, but our energy was really high, and we were able to get another push. We had many time drops and best races.”

The last time Ocean City swam Shawnee, the Red Raiders won 86-84 two years ago.

“I think we swam phenomenal, from the beginning of the medley relay to the end of the 400 free relay,” Ocean City girls swimming coach Ian Keyser said. “I’m so proud of our effort. Everyone stepped up.

“It was definitely a goal of ours to get to the Mainland meet. We don’t like to look ahead, but we didn’t swim them this year (in the regular season), and we’re definitely looking forward to that meet on Monday.”

Stauffer, a freshman, won the 100 butterfly by two lengths in 1:06.70. Callie Bellwoar, a sophomore, took the 400 freestyle in 5:01.28.

For the Renegades, Diana DeMarco won the 50 freestyle in 27.59, and Emma Hare was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.66.

“Ocean City is a great team, but I’m really proud of our girls for not backing down and giving it their all,” Shawnee coach Meghan Warren said. “Ocean City has good top (center-lane) swimmers. We’re in a really tough league, facing teams such as Haddonfield, Cherry Hill East, Mooretown, Cherry Hill West and Cherokee.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

