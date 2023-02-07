OCEAN CITY — Underclassmen lead the Ocean City High School girls swim team, and they made an impressive showing Tuesday in a 116-54 win over Toms River East in a South Jersey Public B first-round meet.

Ocean City took first place in 10 of 11 races at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, and sophomore Rachel Stauffer and freshman Kalyn Baron both had two individual wins. Abby Hays, a sophomore, won the 100-meter butterfly and had two relay wins. Sisters Kelsea Cooke and Ryan Cooke, a junior and sophomore, respectively, both were on all three winning relay teams. Sophomore Mia Buonadonna won the 100 free and swam a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Julianna Duff, a junior, was first in the 100 breaststroke.

“We are a very young team,” Ocean City coach Ian Keyser said. “They’ve progressed very well, and we have a lot of potential over the next couple years. That doesn’t mean we don’t have a great senior class, but many of our center-lane swimmers in today’s meet were sophomores or younger.”

Ocean City, the fifth-seed and ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite, evened its record at 5-5. The Red Raiders swim in the strong Cape-Atlantic League American Conference, and all of their losses have been to Elite 11 teams. Eighth-seeded Toms River East, of Shore Conference A South, fell to 5-3.

The Red Raiders will face fourth-seeded Cherry Hill West (9-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at in a S.J. Public B quarterfinal at Camden County Tech in Sicklerville, Winslow Township. Cherry Hill West is ranked third in the Elite 11.

“It’s been a tough year record-wise, but I’m very pleased with the way we’ve been swimming this year,” Keyser said. “I’m very happy with the way we swam today. We were off for two weeks. Our last meet was Jan. 19, so we shook the rust off after a couple events and just swam very well. We’re looking forward to another great meet on Friday with Cherry Hill West, which is a very tough opponent. They’ve had a great year, so we’re looking forward to the challenge on Friday.”

Stauffer won the 200 individual medley by more than nine seconds in 2 minutes, 38.96 seconds and took the 100 backstroke by more than seven seconds in 1:06.65.

“I’m happy with how the team did,” said Stauffer, a 15-year-old Ocean City resident. “We’ve gone against a lot of great teams, and we’re used to the pressure. We’re happy with how we did.”

Baron edged sophomore teammate Sofia Petrov by less than a second in the 200 freestyle. Baron returned to win the 400 freestyle by more than eight seconds in 5:08.31. Buonadonna won the 100 freestyle by a body-length in 1:02.50.

Hays won the 100 butterfly by just under two seconds in 1:10.73.

“The team did amazing,” said Hays, a 15-year-old Ocean City resident. “We were really excited. We weren’t in our best events today, but we still had a great meet, and I had a lot fun.”

Venise Mandanas gave Toms River East a win in the 50 freestyle in 28.38.

Results

200 Medley Relay: OC (Ryan Cooke, Abby Hays, Breanna Fabi, Kelsea Cooke) 2:09.77

200 Freestyle: Kalyn Baron OC 2:25.55

200 IM: Rachel Stauffer OC 2:38.96

50 Freestyle: Venise Mandanas TRE 28.38

100 Butterfly: Hays OC 1:10.73

100 Freestyle: Mia Buonadonna OC 1:02.50

500 Freestyle: Baron OC 5:08.31

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Buonadonna, Katie Pierce, R. Cooke, K. Cooke) 1:59.68

100 Backstroke: Stauffer OC 1:06.65

100 Breaststroke: Julianna Duff OC 1:28.29

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (Hays, Nina DiPilato, R. Cooke, K. Cooke) 4:29.72

Records: Ocean City, 5-5, Toms River East 5-3