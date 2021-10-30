Ocean City girls soccer team wins S.J. Coaches tourney

CHERRY HILL — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season to Mainland Regional on Oct. 12.
Since then, the Red Raiders have embarked on another winning streak and earned some hardware.
On Saturday night, Summer Reimet scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Hope Slimmer in the 76th minute to lead second-seeded Ocean City to a 3-2 victory over 13th-seeded Bishop Eustace to capture the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament championship at DeCou Fields.
The Red Raiders (19-1), winners of eight straight games, captured the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Oct. 18 by defeating Mainland in the final.
And Saturday, Ocean City took home another trophy.
“The loss (to Mainland in double overtime) came at the perfect time,” said Reimet, 17, of Ocean City. “I said that a couple weeks back, too. We learned from our mistakes. We brought it in the CAL championship to the (SJSCA) championship and to hopefully more championships."
The Red Raiders, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, are the first CAL girls team to reach the SJSCA final and win the title. Reimet also scored in the first half.
“It’s awesome,” Reimet said. “I’m so glad we can represent the CAL.
In the 57th minute, Slimmer scored from about 30 yards out off an assist from her younger sister, Joy, to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
That led to a nice celebration and thrilled the rest of the team. But Bishop Eustace senior Abby Dlug tied the game at 2-2 on a direct kick in the 75th minute.
That would be heartbreaking for some teams.
Not for Ocean City.
Moments later, Hope Slimmer, about 50 yards out, sent a pass to Reimet, who shook off a few defenders and “got a touch on it and turned, like she does, and ripped it,” Slimmer said of Reimet’s tiebreaking goal.
“It’s great,” said Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township. “We just kept coming at them.”
“That (loss to Mainland) definitely woke us up a bit. We were still having a run. We were still playing well. It was just an unfortunate game. But we knew what we had to do after that. We’ve been working hard together, and just counting on each other.”
When Bishop Eustace tied it up, the Red Raiders did not lose their composure, Slimmer said. Ocean City just knew what it had to do and went right back to work, the midfielder added.
“I’m so proud of everyone for coming back after they scored that goal,” Reimet said. “It could have totally lowered our energy, but it didn’t. It actually brought it back up.”
Bishop Eustace (13-4-2) is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. The Crusaders had not lost since Oct. 4.
“Bishop Eustace, they were amazing,” Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. “They were amazing. They did a fantastic job. They had their strengths. They had their game plan. We just tried to execute to shut down their two top forwards. Hats off to Bishop Eustace. I hope they make a long run (in the Non-Parochial playoffs).
“But I’m stoked right now.”
Bishop Eustace pressed hard to start the game and had two big scoring opportunities in the opening eight minutes. Both shots could have been goals, but Red Raiders goaltender Tori Vliet denied them, including a diving stop that made the ball roll and just miss the corner of the net.
Vliet finished with 11 saves.
“Tori had some fantastic saves,” Cuneo said. “There was nothing she could do about those restarts (how Bishop Eustace scored both goals).
Reimet added, "Tori has saved our butts multiple times."
Ocean City started the night's scoring.
Mckenna Chisholm sent a perfect pass to Reimet, who was running between defenders, from the middle of the field. The senior took possession about 25 yards away, and no one was in front of her. Reimet made a powerful shot past the goaltender to give Ocean City a 1-0 lead.
Bishop Eustace’s Mia Abbey tied the game 1-1 with an indirect kick in the 48th minute.
“When we were up 1-0, we just focused on what we needed to do to get more,” Reimet said. “I’m glad we did.”
Ocean City defeated 10th-ranked Delsea Regional in the first round of the tournament Oct. 22. The Red Raiders beat sixth-ranked Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Monday and Rancocas Valley in the semifinals Wednesday.
Winning the tournament meant a lot to Cuneo, who said she wants Ocean City to continue to be a respected program outside the CAL.
“It’s nice to bring a trophy home, but there’s a few more out there I’d like to get,” Cuneo said. “We just have to make sure it’s not peaking here. And I told the girls that. This is a continuous journey all the way through the Group III finals.”
Ocean City earned the top seed in the S.J. Group III playoffs and will host 16th-seeded Cumberland Regional in the first round Tuesday. The Red Raiders won their first state Group III title in 2019.
“I’m just super excited for playoffs and what is to come,” Slimmer said. “I think we can have a good run this year.”
