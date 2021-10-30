Ocean City girls soccer team wins S.J. Coaches tourney

In the 57th minute, Slimmer scored from about 30 yards out off an assist from her younger sister, Joy, to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.

That led to a nice celebration and thrilled the rest of the team. But Bishop Eustace senior Abby Dlug tied the game at 2-2 on a direct kick in the 75th minute.

That would be heartbreaking for some teams.

Not for Ocean City.

Moments later, Hope Slimmer, about 50 yards out, sent a pass to Reimet, who shook off a few defenders and “got a touch on it and turned, like she does, and ripped it,” Slimmer said of Reimet’s tiebreaking goal.

“It’s great,” said Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township. “We just kept coming at them.”

“That (loss to Mainland) definitely woke us up a bit. We were still having a run. We were still playing well. It was just an unfortunate game. But we knew what we had to do after that. We’ve been working hard together, and just counting on each other.”

When Bishop Eustace tied it up, the Red Raiders did not lose their composure, Slimmer said. Ocean City just knew what it had to do and went right back to work, the midfielder added.

