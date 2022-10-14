 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Ocean City girls open SJSCA Tournament with win

The Ocean City High School girls team opened the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament with a 3-0 win over Washington Township on Friday.

The Red Raiders (10-0-1), seeded sixth, well head to third-seeded Shawnee in the quarterfinals. No. 11 Washington Township fell to 6-7-1.

Ashley Rhodes, Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored for O.C. Nnewihe, Mckenna Chisolm and Emily Benson each had an assist. Tori Vliet made 11 saves.

Other games

Middle Twp. 2, Cedar Creek 0: Olivia Sgrignioli scored, and Ciara DiMauro and Eva DiMitrov each had assists. The Panthers (9-2) also scored on an own goal. Angelina Lorenzo made three saves. The Pirates fell to 9-4.

Millville 7, ACIT 0: Cali Sloan had two goals and three assists to lead Millville (5-5-2). Reese Sheppard scored twice, and Alexis West had a goal and an assist. Ayla Gomez and Katalina Palau each scored, and Natalie Burkhart and Shay Staniec each had an assist. Gabby Wheatly made three saves. ACIT fell to 1-14.

Boys soccer

Atlantic City 7, St. Joseph 1: Alyns Polynice scored twice for the Vikings (6-3), and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco had a goal and two assists. Kervening Thelistin, Damian Rosato, Brandon Delgado-Bouchez and Jafet Zuniga-Gomez each scored once. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo and Flavio Reyes each had two assists. Jose Zuleta made three saves. Andrew Martin scored for St. Joe (1-9), and Gavin Steiner made 18 saves.

Cumberland Reg. 6, Highland Reg. 0: Jason Angel, Justen Pace and Kevin Baran each had a goal and an assist for the Colts (3-9-1). DJ Mosley, Asher Kennedy and Jovany Hernandez each scored. Emmanuel Tlatelpa had two assists, and Elkin Layton added one. Ryan Griner made five saves. Highland fell to 6-6-1.

Vineland 7, Cape May Tech 0: Ethan Spinnato scored three to lead Vineland (4-6-4). Moses Arku scored twice, and Nicholas Santandrea scored once. Alfred Costantino added a goal and an assist, and Tristan DeLeon made four saves. Nick Boehm made 20 saves for Tech (4-10).

Christian Brothers Acad. 3, Southern Reg. 2: This was a Shore Conference Tournament second-round game. Dylan Millevoi scored twice, and Will Thygeson scored once for CBA (12-1). Jack D'Eletto had two assists. Southern fell to 7-5.

Girls volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: The Rams (20-0) won with set scores of 25-15, 25-9 in this second-round Shore Conference Tournament match. Molly Regulski had 18 assists and 17 service points. Jordyn Hamlin had eight kills and eight digs. Leah Silva added six kills, and Kaya Nascimento contributed seven service points and three digs. Jackson Liberty fell to 9-8.

Pinelands Reg. 2, St. Rose 0: The Wildcats won on set scores of 25-13, 25-21 in this Shore Conference Tournament second-round match. Audrey Fuscellaro had 19 assists, and Kaitlyn Martin had 12 service points. Eva Pollak had a team-high 11 digs. Olivia Benson contributed six kills, three digs and two blocks. St. Rose fell to 8-8.

Girls tennis

Egg Harbor Twp. 6, Hammonton 0

Singles: Jamie Theophall d. Gracie Kappauf 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Theophall d. Natalie Sole 6-0, 6-0; Lilly Munoz d. Adrianna Palmore 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Demu Lu-Belina Zhang d. Laila Palmore-Mia Donio 6-0, 6-0; Lily Ferriola-Elisa Liberi d. Amerlia Schirmer-Samantha Irwin 6-0, 6-0.

Records: EHT 14-3, Hammonton 1-14.

Middle Twp. 5, Pleasantville 0

Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Julia Ramirez 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Bussinger d. Helen Robledo 6-1, 6-1; Rylee McFadden d. Anika Cooper 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Lily Zuzulock-Sophia Zheng d. Nasiyada Atkinson-Ayanna Hubbard 6-0, 6-0; Fiona Gale-Joline Abe d. Roselyn Colon-Jamilet Mendoza 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Middle 15-3, Pleasantvill 0-10.

Oakcrest 5, Buena Reg. 0

Singles: Cece Capone d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-1; Michaela Hearn d. Isabella Sangataldo 6-3, 6-1; Samantha McDow d. Julia LosSasso 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Vanessa Lee-Trinity Brown d. Valeria Pinedo-Louise Shevchenko 6-2, 6-2; Bindiya Dave-Gabrielle Tropiano d. Madleyn Senn-Gisele Collins 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Oakcrest 7-9, Buena 1-9.

0 Comments

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

