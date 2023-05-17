Grace McAfee scored four goals and had an assist to lead the top-seeded Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-2 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals Wednesday.

Gracie Pierce scored three for the Red Raiders (13-4), the fourth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11 and defending tournament champion.

Breanna Fabi scored twice and had an assist. Delainey Sutley scored twice. Amelia Govern had two assists and added a goal. Brynn Culmone and Madison Wenner each scored once and had an assist. Ryan Cooke scored once. Wenner added six draw controls. Ellie Kutschera made four saves, and Aliza Otton made two.

Ocean City led 11-2 at halftime. Rylie Gemberling scored once and had an assist for the Villagers (13-5). Gabby Eaise scored once. Gemberling added four ground balls and three draw controls.

Ocean will play second-seeded Holy Spirit in the finals Friday.

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

(2) Red Bank Reg. 13, No. 6 (7) Southern Reg. 1: Delaney Falk scored for the Rams (12-4), who are No. 6 in the Elite 11.

Paige Kelly scored six for Red Bank Regional (14-3), which led 7-0 at halftime. Janey Wright and Molly Wood each scored twice.

Other games

Lacey Twp. 18, Brick Memorial 7: Zoey Smith scored seven and added three assists for Lacey (8-7).

Delaney Dittenhofer and Gianna Camporeale scored three and had an assist. Kathleen Lopez scored twice and added two assists. Mia Sullivan and Lindsay D'Adamo each scored once. Leah Allen, Abby McPherson and Willow Dodd each had an assist.

Paige Fraser and Charlotte Kampf each scored two and added two assists for Brick Memorial (1-12).