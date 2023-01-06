Ocean City girls earn division win over Absegami: Late Thursday roundup

Madelyn Adamson scored a team-leading seven points to lead the Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 29-21 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

She added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Ayanna Morton had 10 rebounds and scored two for the Red Raiders (6-2). Tori Vliet scored six, and Avery Jackson and Maddy Monteleone each added five. Naomi Nnewihe and McKenna Chisholm each scored two. Nnewihe added four rebounds, Monteleone had three.

Reese Downey scored a game-high 10 to go with six rebounds and three assists for the Braves (5-4). Jaidah Garrett added nine rebounds and three points. Julia Hartman (four) and Kaylynn Blackwell and Maka Wokocha (two each) also scored.

No. 7 Wildwood Catholic 51, Our Lady of Mercy 45: Kaci Mikulski scored 16 for the Crusaders (9-0), who ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Carly Murphy scored 13, including three 3s. El McCabe and Ava Vogdes each scored eight, and Destiny Wallace, Anastasia Bowman and Reagan Flickinger each added two. Wildwood Catholic led 20-19 at halftime and 38-31 after three quarters.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 16 to go with five rebounds and three steals for the Villagers (4-3). Angelina Dragone added 13 rebounds and five points. Savannah Prescott had seven rebounds and scored five. Sophia Sacco scored five to go with five rebounds. Eriana Fedee finished with six rebounds, five points and three steals.

Middle Twp. 38, Vineland 20: Madison Palek scored 18 for the Panthers (8-2). Jada Elston scored 10, and Mia Elisano added five. Hannah Cappelletti (three) and Ciara DiMauro (two) also scored. Middle led 22-12 at halftime.

Madison Fowlkes scored seven for Vineland (4-5), and Samantha Jones scored five. Thalia Duncan, Brittany Herbert, Egypt Owens and Von'Asia Thompson each scored two. Fowlkes grabbed five rebounds, and Jones had four. Herbert aded four steals.

Holy Spirit 55, Millville 44: Kira Murray led the host Spartans (7-1) with 17 points and Lauren Cella had 11. Sabrina Little scored seven points and Kieran Brewster added five. Brianee Edwards and Brooke Joslin scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Millville (0-6) and Jaylynn Jones had 10.

Cedar Creek 23, ACIT 20: Mia McColl scored 12 points to lead the visiting Pirates (4-3). Alani White had six points for ACIT (2-5), and Victoria Roberts and Brianna Casiano each added four.

Cape May Tech 50, Oakcrest 9: Mylee Moore scored 12 for the Hawks (3-1). Samantha Kretschmer scored 10, and Hayli Estes added eight. Alyssa Gery scored seven, Marley Wetzel six. Emma Drumm (five) and Kiana DAntuono (two) also scored. Cape May Tech led 25-4 at halftime.

The Falcons fell to 0-7.

Barnegat 57, Pinelands Reg. 25: Emma Thornton scored 20 to go with 10 assists for the Bengals (4-5). Cara McCoy scored 15 and to go with 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Madysen Plescho scored eight, and Giana Germano and Olivia Carll each added four. Sydney Collins and Morgan Dobbin each scored three and had three rebounds.

Natalie Rey scored eight for the Wildcats (0-7), and Ashlieai Slincheck added six. Gabby LaPotto and Brianna Mccory (three each), Arleth Kaydence and Jada Quigley (two each) and Jade Brayerton (one) also scored.

Manchester Twp. 49, Lacey Twp. 45: Riley Mahan scored 26 to go with five assists and three rebounds for the Lions (2-7). Reece Paget scored nine to go with seven rebounds. Brooke Schmidt had eight rebounds and scored seven. Reece Coon (four), Brooklynn Bell (three) and Ashley Springer, Emmalee Dacus and Ava Schmidt (two each) also scored.

Devyn Quigley scored a game-high 34 for Manchester (6-4).

Brick Memorial 31, Southern Reg. 27: Layla Marotta scored 12 for Brick Memorial (2-6), which led 18-12 at halftime. Hayley Tighe and Kayla Herzer each scored five. For the Rams (1-6), Casey Collins scored 16, including two 3s.