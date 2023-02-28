LINWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team turned it on in the third quarter and upset rival Mainland Regional 39-27 to win the South Jersey Group III championship game Tuesday.

Defensively, O.C. held the Mustangs to their season low in points.

Madelyn Adamson led the Red Raiders with 17 points, including five in the third quarter when O.C. outscored Mainland 19-5.

“We’re a defensive team, and we build defense into our mentality,” said Adamson, a 16-year-old sophomore. “Defense is what makes us a good team, defense is what gets us going, gets our offense going. We have to trust our coaches, trust our game plan.

“This is incredible, amazing. I have dreamt of this since I was a little girl. We trusted our game plan. We knew we had to lock down defense, offense. We trusted our coaches, our game plan, and came out with the win.”

Tori Vliet scored 11 for the Red Raiders. Avery Jackson added three and Maddy Monteleone, McKenna Chisholm, Ayanna Morton and Naomi Nnewihe each scored two.

Ocean City (23-6) advanced to meet Central Jersey champion Ewing, which beat Ocean Township 49-41, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Deptford Township in a state semifinal. Mainland finished its season 26-3.

The Red Raiders had last won the S.J. title in 2020 with a 32-29 victory over Mainland.

Fans packed Mainland’s gym to watch Tuesday’s game. Tuesday’s game was their third meeting of the season. Mainland won 51-35 in the season opener on Dec. 15 and 31-19 on Jan. 28.

This time, Ocean City led 16-15 at halftime after a first half in which the lead kept changing hands. But the Red Raiders went on a 7-0 run to start the second half as Monteleone hit two free throws, and Adamson hit a jumper from the right side and then a 3-pointer that made it 23-15.

Mainland’s Kasey Bretones scored on a drive and teammate Sydney Stokes made 1 of 2 from the line to edge closer, but the Red Raiders answered with a 10-0 run. Jackson hit a 3-pointer off the glass from the left side, Vliet added a field goal, Nnewihe made two at the line, and Vliet connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it it 33-18.

“We knew that we had to get our shots to drop,” said Vliet, an 18-year-old senior from Upper Township. “We knew we had to take shot after shot after shot. Even if they weren’t going in, we knew they would fall eventually. So we knew we had get shots, keep getting the open look. I’m so proud of everyone. We were able to do that today.”

Veteran coach Stephanie Gaitley, a former O.C. standout, is in her first year at the helm for Ocean City after being an NCAA Division I coach for many years.

“The way we’ve been playing the last couple weeks, they (Ocean City) didn’t think we could win, they knew we could win,” Gaitley said. “That’s a big difference in winning basketball games. We knew we were playing a giant, Mainland. We knew they really had their way with us in the past, but we knew that we took a big step in closing the gap from the first game to the second game. And we didn’t shoot well in the second game, so we knew that if we shot well we could get this game.

“I want to thank the team and the staff for an incredible, incredible run, and we don’t want it to end.”

Mainland was the top seed and the defending sectional champion.

Ocean City was the No. 2 seed. The Red Raiders entered the game on a six-game losing streak against Mainland. Ocean City hadn’t beaten Mainland since that 2020 sectional final.

On Tuesday, Mustangs junior shooting guard Ava Mazur limped a bit from an ankle injury but was able to play and scored three. Mainland had played without Mazur in its quarterfinal and semifinal playoff wins over Clearview (43-39) and Moorestown (37-29), respectively.

In the title game, Bretones led Mainland with 13 points, and Stokes had seven. Bella Mazur, Ava’s twin, scored four.

“We didn’t really finish well,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “Credit to Ocean City; they did a really nice job defensively. They hit some big shots (in the third quarter). I thought the banked 3 by Jackson was a really big point in the game. And I think we left a couple chippy ones right around the rim that we just didn’t finish to stay in it.”

Scoring

Ocean City 7 9 19 4—39

Mainland 10 5 5 7—27

OC: Adamson 17, Vliet 11, Jackson 3, Monteleone 2, Chisholm 2, Morton 2, Nnewihe 2

MR: Bretones 13, Stokes 7, B. Mazur 4, A. Mazur 3

Records: Ocean City 23-6; Mainland 26-3