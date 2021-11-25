Ocean City finishes outstanding season 12-1 after win over Pleasantville

"They have a really tough schedule, they've played five sectional champions," Smith said of Pleasantville. "And they haven't had a game in three weeks."

Ocean City forced the Greyhounds to punt on their first possession and went 55 yards in six plays for the first score. Gunnels tossed 8 yards to a wide-open Charley Cossaboone for the first touchdown.

Pleasantville drove from its own 20-yard line to the Ocean City 30, but a sack and two incompletions ended the march.

O.C. running back Jacob Wilson ran 42 yards around the left end to the Pleasantville 28. Five plays later, Mazzitelli ran five yards up the middle for the touchdown. Brendan McGonigle's kick made it 3-0.

Mazzitelli scored again on a 5-yard run up the middle on the Red Raiders' next possession. Mazzitelli set up the score with a 29-yard run to the 13 yard line.

The Red Raiders made it 27-0 late in the second quarter. From the Pleasantville 5 yard line, Gunnels rolled right and then turned and threw a TD pass to tight end Mike Gray who was all alone in the left corner of the end zone.