Ocean City finishes outstanding season 12-1 after win over Pleasantville

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School football team finished an outstanding season with a 34-14 win over Pleasantville on Thursday in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Running back Sean Mazzitelli ran for two touchdowns, and quarterback Riley Gunnels threw a pair of TD passes, as the Red Raiders built a 34-0 lead. O.C., ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, finished at 12-1, losing only to Millville 40-3 last Friday in the South Jersey Group IV championship game.
Facing a running clock, Pleasantville quarterback Samir Miller threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and ran for a 2-point conversion. The Greyhounds finished at 0-10 but faced several outstanding teams, including Holy Spirit and Cedar Creek.
Ocean City will keep the Mike Slaveski-Bob Thomas Trophy for the year. The award is named for the late coaches Slaveski (Ocean City) and Thomas (Pleasantville).
Ocean City leads the series 53-41-6.
"It was great to coach this team," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "They had a game-day mentality, even if it was Tuesday or Wednesday. Everybody played well today, and we executed very well. It was nice to get everyone into the game. It was a nice way to end the season."
Pleasantville was playing its first game since a 31-28 loss at West Deptford on Nov. 4.
"They have a really tough schedule, they've played five sectional champions," Smith said of Pleasantville. "And they haven't had a game in three weeks."
Ocean City forced the Greyhounds to punt on their first possession and went 55 yards in six plays for the first score. Gunnels tossed 8 yards to a wide-open Charley Cossaboone for the first touchdown.
Pleasantville drove from its own 20-yard line to the Ocean City 30, but a sack and two incompletions ended the march.
O.C. running back Jacob Wilson ran 42 yards around the left end to the Pleasantville 28. Five plays later, Mazzitelli ran five yards up the middle for the touchdown. Brendan McGonigle's kick made it 3-0.
Mazzitelli scored again on a 5-yard run up the middle on the Red Raiders' next possession. Mazzitelli set up the score with a 29-yard run to the 13 yard line.
The Red Raiders made it 27-0 late in the second quarter. From the Pleasantville 5 yard line, Gunnels rolled right and then turned and threw a TD pass to tight end Mike Gray who was all alone in the left corner of the end zone.
"We wanted to make sure our seniors went out the right way," said Gunnels, a 17-year-old junior from Galloway Township. "They've been a great influence for me, even when I was a freshman. We knew Pleasantville has played a really tough schedule and they were a good team. We mixed the run and pass. Sean (Mazzitelli) did a great job for us, and so did Jon Moyer."
Ocean City won the toss before the game and elected to defer. The move looked great because Moyer took the second-half kickoff and romped 80 yards down the right sideline to a touchdown.
Pleasantville got on the board late as the Red Raiders substituted freely. Miller passed 32 yards to wide receiver Khalil Witherspoon to the 3-yard line. On the next play, junior Miller hit Dasan Brown Jr. with a touchdown pass. On the 2-point conversion, Miller ran left and leaped over a tackler to get to the end zone to make it 34-8.
On the final play of the game, Miller passed to Witherspoon, who ran 85 yards to a touchdown.
"We played hard and we played well," first-year Pleasantville coach Daryl Doughty said. "We didn't give up, we had too much pride on the line. We're looking forward to next year. We'll get the guys in the weight room. We only lose four seniors. We're mostly sophomores and juniors.
"Ocean City is a well-coached and well-organized football team."
NOTE: The Ocean City players all wore heart-shaped stickers with the name Renee on the back of their helmets, remembering 3-year-old Renee Monihan, who died Nov. 13. She was the daughter of former Ocean City student Chris Monihan and wife Andrea.
PHOTOS from Ocean City football's win over Pleasantville on Thanksgiving
