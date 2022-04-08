Ocean City finds energy, takes down EHT in early-season game

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It was all about teamwork.

The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team did not start the way it wanted to Friday but scored five consecutive goals midway through the first half to take control of the game en route to a 15-5 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

Both teams entered the game tied for first in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The Red Raiders improved to 3-1 (3-0). The Eagles fell to 2-2 (2-1).

"We were a little bit off in the beginning. Our energy wasn't there," said Ocean City freshman Brynn Culmone, who scored three goals and added three draw controls. "We brought more energy. I think that is what helped us put it all together. We had to find our groove and get each other hyped up."

About halfway through the first half, the game was tied 2-2. With 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining, senior Racheli Levy-Smith scored to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 lead. Twenty-five seconds later, Grace McAfee extended the lead to 4-2. In the next four minutes, Ryan Cooke, Gracie Pierce and Culmone scored to make extend the lead to 7-2.

And that first-quarter run provided even more of a spark, said Levy-Smith, who also had three draw controls and an assist.

"Everyone coming together, you know, we really work hard as a team, and we waited for those good passes," said Levy-Smith, 18, of Margate. "I am really glad we came out with the win. EHT played a great game. They were playing hard."

Ocean City was sluggish in warmups, coach Lesley Graham said. That could have been the reason for the slow start.

"It makes me a little nervous when I don't feel that kind of vibe and energy that I know our team can bring," she said. "We discussed it. Like we had to show up for this game. It is a battle. We have to show up and work hard."

It took some time, but the Red Raiders played with the energy they usually do.

EHT senior Hayley Henderson scored to make it 7-3, but Culmone answered with her second goal of the game. With 1.6 seconds remaining in the first half, Ally Leeds scored to give Ocean City a 9-3 lead.

The Red Raiders opened the second half with four straight goals, including two from Delainey Sutley, who led the team with four. Culmone also scored early in the second half.

"Once we got the score up, we felt more confident. We felt like we got this," said Culmone, 14, of Margate. "I think it was the whole team that helped us get here. It wasn't just one person."

EHT goalie Brianne Macchia made eight saves, and some were very impressive, Graham said. Macchia denied some shots early, and that also was a factor in the slow start. But once the Red Raiders were able to score, the team became more relaxed. Graham said.

Henderson, who leads the team in goals, scored twice for EHT. Emily Gargan, another threat on offense, also scored two. Shutting those players down was a key for the Ocean City defense. Angelina Petracci also scored for the Eagles.

"It is nice to have these games to prepare us for nonconference," Graham said. "EHT is a great Group IV, we are Group III. So this is tough competition looking way ahead to playoffs. It's great to have these teams in our league to challenge us and to push.

"I'm just proud of the entire team effort we put in day and day out."

McAfee and Cooke each scored twice. Madi Wenner had one goal. Presley Green made six saves. Ocean City caused 12 turnovers Friday.

But still is still a lot of season left, Levy-Smith said.

"We still have to keep working hard at practice," she said. "We still have a lot of progress to go."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

