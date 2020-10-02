Ocean City field hockey dominates in season opener

Carly Hanin led with three goals and an assist as the Ocean City High School field hockey team topped host Holy Spirit 10-0 on Friday in its season opener.
Nya Gilchrist scored twice and added an assist, and Brooke Hanley and Racheli Levy-Smith each had two goals. Katie Bowman added a goal and an assist, and Tara McNally had four assists.
Ocean City (1-0) scored six goals in the first half. Holy Spirit dropped to 0-1.
Barnegat 1,
Pinelands Regional 1
Barnegat scored in the first half and Pinelands tied it in the second half. The game was the first of the season for both teams.
No other information was available.
Girls tennis
Mainland Regional 5,
Middle Township 0
At Middle Township
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Ava Elisano 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Wolcoff d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Jacob-Riley Murray d. Aislin Robb-Rory Galway 6-4, 6-4.
Woodstown 5,
Wildwood 0
At Wildwood
Singles—Madeline Melle d. Laila Rios 6-2, 6-1; Abigail Melle d. Shayna Carter 6-2, 6-1; Mary Pietrowski d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Kurpis-Allison Petrin d. Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Woodstown 2-1; Wildwood 0-2.
From Thursday
Vineland 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Vineland
Singles—Gianina Speranza d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-3; Lily Fisher d. Marley Cruz 6-2, 6-0; Julia Holmes d. Jenaya Cruz 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel d. Vanessa Albino-Melissa Lucero 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Griggs-Urvi Patel d. Ashley Martinez-Jocelyn Perez 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Bridgeton 0-3; Vineland 3-0.
Our Lady of Mercy 3,
Hammonton 2
At Hammonton
Singles—Grace Hamburg O d. Emily Waters 7-5, 6-2; Krista Tzaferos H d. Jessica Haddad 6-2, 7-5; Annalise Visalli O d. Ava Rodio 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles—Mia Bullaro-Grace DeRosa H d. Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Hargrave-Amani Malickel O d. Yashvi Patel-Adrianna Palamore 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Records—OLMA 1-2; H 1-2.
