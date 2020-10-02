 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City field hockey dominates in season opener
0 comments

Ocean City field hockey dominates in season opener

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefieldhockey.jpg

Carly Hanin led with three goals and an assist as the Ocean City High School field hockey team topped host Holy Spirit 10-0 on Friday in its season opener.

Nya Gilchrist scored twice and added an assist, and Brooke Hanley and Racheli Levy-Smith each had two goals. Katie Bowman added a goal and an assist, and Tara McNally had four assists.

Ocean City (1-0) scored six goals in the first half. Holy Spirit dropped to 0-1.

Barnegat 1,

Pinelands Regional 1

Barnegat scored in the first half and Pinelands tied it in the second half. The game was the first of the season for both teams.

No other information was available.

Girls tennis

Mainland Regional 5,

Middle Township 0

At Middle Township

Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Ava Elisano 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Wolcoff d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Jenna DiPasquale-Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Jacob-Riley Murray d. Aislin Robb-Rory Galway 6-4, 6-4.

Woodstown 5,

Wildwood 0

At Wildwood

Singles—Madeline Melle d. Laila Rios 6-2, 6-1; Abigail Melle d. Shayna Carter 6-2, 6-1; Mary Pietrowski d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Isabella Kurpis-Allison Petrin d. Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0.

Records—Woodstown 2-1; Wildwood 0-2.

From Thursday

Vineland 5,

Bridgeton 0

At Vineland

Singles—Gianina Speranza d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-3; Lily Fisher d. Marley Cruz 6-2, 6-0; Julia Holmes d. Jenaya Cruz 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles—Jaida Cortes-Zeel Patel d. Vanessa Albino-Melissa Lucero 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Griggs-Urvi Patel d. Ashley Martinez-Jocelyn Perez 6-2, 6-2.

Records—Bridgeton 0-3; Vineland 3-0.

Our Lady of Mercy 3,

Hammonton 2

At Hammonton

Singles—Grace Hamburg O d. Emily Waters 7-5, 6-2; Krista Tzaferos H d. Jessica Haddad 6-2, 7-5; Annalise Visalli O d. Ava Rodio 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles—Mia Bullaro-Grace DeRosa H d. Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Hargrave-Amani Malickel O d. Yashvi Patel-Adrianna Palamore 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Records—OLMA 1-2; H 1-2.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News