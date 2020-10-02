Ocean City field hockey dominates in season opener

Carly Hanin led with three goals and an assist as the Ocean City High School field hockey team topped host Holy Spirit 10-0 on Friday in its season opener.

Nya Gilchrist scored twice and added an assist, and Brooke Hanley and Racheli Levy-Smith each had two goals. Katie Bowman added a goal and an assist, and Tara McNally had four assists.

Ocean City (1-0) scored six goals in the first half. Holy Spirit dropped to 0-1.

Barnegat 1,

Pinelands Regional 1

Barnegat scored in the first half and Pinelands tied it in the second half. The game was the first of the season for both teams.

No other information was available.

Girls tennis

Mainland Regional 5,

Middle Township 0

At Middle Township

Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Ava Elisano 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Wolcoff d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Carson d. Samantha Payne 6-0, 6-0.