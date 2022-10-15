Ocean City field hockey defeats Cherokee: Saturday roundup

Julia Neff scored once and added an assist to help lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Cherokee on Saturday afternoon in Marlton. O.C. is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Taylor Amstutz scored once and Brooke Hanley made an assist for the Red Raiders (9-2-2). Taryn Dolka had nine saves.

Brooke Brown scored the Chiefs' (5-8) only goal in the first quarter and was assisted by Victoria Geissler. Erin O'Brien made 13 saves.

Boys soccer

South Jersey Coaches' Cup first round

No. 6 (3) Cherokee 3, No. 3 (14) St. Augustine Prep 0: The host and third-seeded Chiefs (9-2-1), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, got first half goals from Miguel Graterol, Andrew Hummel and Brandon Michael. Cherokee goalies Cole Kurzawa (2 saves) and Logan Gebhart (3 saves) combined on the shutout. St. Augustine, 14th-seeded and No. 3 in the Elite 11, fell to 9-5-2.

Other games

Lacey Township 3, Pinelands Regional 0: Mateo Musmanni, Noah Riley, and Tanner Grozinski each scored for the Lions (6-6-1). Musmanni and Logan Gross both recorded an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. One goal was scored in the first quarter and two were scored in the second.

The Wildcats fall to 1-9-2.

Girls soccer

Middle Twp. 4, Cherry Hill East 3: Ciara DiMauro scored three goals to lead the Panthers (10-2). Olivia Sgrignioli scored once and made two assists. Kate Grier and Gracie Repici each added an assist. Angelina Lorenzo made seven saves. The Panthers scored all of their goals in the first quarter.

The Cougars fall to 6-9.

Atlantic Christian 2, Kings Christian 1: Alicia O'Donnell had a goal and an assist for host Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble also scored for Atlantic Christian. Isabell Alford assisted on O'Donnell's goal. Taylor Sutton made 13 saves for the Cougars (8-2). Ella Rue had a goal for Kings Christian, and Bridget Levardoski made 12 stops.